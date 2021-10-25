The House From ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ Is for Sale and It’s a Total Dream Home

To celebrate his 80th birthday, Otis Williams of The Temptations filmed a special episode of Digs, a home-tour style show inspired by MTV’s Cribs. The beautiful home is filled with color, style, honors, and of course, platinum records. Williams refers to his home as “The Summit,” and proves himself to be a gracious host as he tours us around his stunning domicile.
Awhile back, I posted on social media asking for friends to recommend their favorite Halloween movies and/or episodic series. However, I had a couple of conditions. I wasn't looking for a movie or series that offered nothing but random gore and gratuitous violence. The Great Pumpkin knows we already have plenty of those on offer. Although I like things that are spooky, I'm not a huge fan of splattering fake blood.
Yeah, I've been on a bit of a decluttering mission for awhile now. Many of us are. In fact, decluttering has re-entered the "trending" convos since Marie Kondo invited us all to only keep the items in our homes that "spark joy." I'm all down for that. Even if you're...
In a clip posted to his Instagram page, Tip rolled up on a construction site in the Bankhead area of his hometown of Atlanta to give viewers a peek into his first building’s progress and explain why he’s focusing his energy and funds on the site.
Napa Valley is much more than it’s rolling hills, sprawling vineyards and charming towns—it’s also a destination brimming with world-class hotels and Michelin-starred restaurants helmed by renowned chefs. It might, then, come as a surprise that Four Seasons, a brand synonymous with the high level of luxury that exists in Napa Valley, has never planted roots in the area before now.
That changes on November 1, when the opening of Four Seasons Napa Valley Resort and Residences will introduce a new era of luxury to the region. The property is located on the northern side of the valley in the historic...
Bethlehem’s Daniel Roebuck was driving a rental car in Illinois with his wife, Tammy, who was wearing a T-shirt from the classic, campy ‘60s sitcom “The Munsters.” His phone rings. He sees that it’s heavy-metal musician and horror film-maker Rob Zombie calling. “He says to me: ‘Hey Dan, how have you been? I was wondering if you would play Grandpa?” Roebuck said. “I literally said ‘Rob if this ...
FLINT, MI - This historic Michigan home is just as much a star in an upcoming horror film as the actors and actresses themselves. We’re taking you on the set of “Half Dead Fred,” shot on location all over Flint. Shooting recently wrapped on the upcoming film which stars Corin...
An unfortunate horror film trend seems to be that Black people are usually the ones to be killed off first. However, there are some standout examples that broke the mold and gave us hope that having melanin doesn't always equate to an automatic death scene.
Certain Lehigh Valley homes are known to be legendary, at least for area locals - for their extensive Halloween displays. In Bethlehem, Jeffrey Kaiser’s house has become one of those spots. For the past 20 years he has been creating a Halloween display he calls Kaiser’s House of Horror.
“What’s your favorite scary movie?”
It’s the line in the 1996 Wes Craven horror film “Scream” that should immediately trigger the iconic image of Drew Barrymore in a short blond wig. For horror-genre fans, the opening scene of “Scream” was a masterclass in film-making when (spoiler alert) the star gets killed off in the first fifteen minutes. It was Barrymore’s idea, too. (She was a silent producer.)
Barrymore — who was originally attached to play Sidney Prescott — wanted the role of Casey, the high school teen who gets brutally murdered after a back-and-forth, horror-movie trivia game over the phone with the...
One particular house in Annville, Lebanon County, is well-known for its annual showcase of spooky, homemade Halloween decorations. Bryan Burns and his wife Erin Quintana spend a couple days in October each year covering their front yard in the 400 block of East Main Street with bloodied dolls, vampires in coffins, a large spider and other monsters or scary creatures. Onlookers might also catch a glimpse of (fake) corpses and an imprisoned skeleton hanging from their tree.
KISS figurehead Gene Simmons undoubtedly has real estate on his mind this year. The musician just purchased a somewhat austere-looking mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif., for $10.5 million — one month after he sold his previous Beverly Hills pad for $16 million. Not that KISS fans clued into Simmons' businesslike...
For those who love their rock memorabilia, Julien's Auctions has some definite finds in store for their upcoming Icons & Idols: Rock 'n' Roll auction taking place next month. Some of the highlights include a teenage photo of Kurt Cobain along with one of the Nirvana frontman's popular drawn illustrations and the iconic mask from Quiet Riot's metal breakout Metal Health album. They join artifacts from Guns N' Roses, Eddie Van Halen, Led Zeppelin, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Michael Jackson and plenty more heading to the auction block.
When searching for a secluded couples getaway in East Texas, this 'tree house' could be the perfect spot. For a quick weekend getaway to relax and recharge, your getaway isn't too far north of Tyler. Just off Hwy. 14 (Tyler State Park highway) sits 'The Tree House'. My wife has hinted lately that she would like to experience staying in a treehouse high above the ground where she can see everything below her. So while searching 'Tyler treehouses' on Airbnb, this little studio one-bedroom one bath house pops up for just $105 a night.
If you're fascinated by the supernatural and love the idea of seeking out paranormal oddities, we may have just found the perfect excursion for you. Are you familiar with the allegedly haunted Bowers Mansion in Palestine?. I confess, I was not. But after learning a bit more about the history,...
As we wrap up October this weekend, many will be looking for that last scare of this spooky month. The many haunted houses in East Texas will be full of scares for those in line. But if you've already done your rounds at these houses, maybe a two hour trip to Fort Worth to experience one of the top 5 haunted houses in the entire country would be for you and your friends.
