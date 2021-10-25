Georgia reaches COVID vaccine milestone, half of residents fully vaccinated

ATLANTA (WSAV) — The Peach State reached a COVID-19 vaccine milestone by inoculating half of its population. The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) made the announcement Monday afternoon.

“Having 50% of Georgians fully vaccinated is a positive step toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic in the state,” says Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “However, COVID-19 continues to spread in Georgia, particularly in areas of low vaccination rates, causing severe illness and death – deaths that are preventable.”

Georgia reports 2,202 new daily cases Monday along with 83 deaths and 369 hospitalizations. To date, the state has reported nearly 1.3 million cases and lost more than 24,000 lives since the start of the pandemic.

New daily cases in Georgia have been steadily declining since early September and have reached lows last seen in late July, according to data from DPH.

While the decline in COVID infections is a positive sign, Toomey still encourages those who have yet to get vaccinated to do so to prevent further infections. Health experts worry the U.S. might see a similar wave of cases, deaths and hospitalizations seen last winter. At that time, record cases, hospitalizations and deaths were recorded.

A couple of weeks ago, Chatham County surpassed the same vaccine milestone, now reporting 51% of residents are fully vaccinated and 56% have received at least one dose.

