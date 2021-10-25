CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIRST LISTEN: PARADIGM MONITOR SERIES 7 SPEAKERS

By Chris Martens
hifiplus.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canadian speaker manufacturer Pardigm pursues technology trickle-down not just as a design philosophy, but almost as a religion whose “articles of the faith” require that each new series of loudspeakers will be more sophisticated and better sounding than the last—and often without any increase in price. It’s a cool system...

rekkerd.org

PreSonus launches updated R-Series V2 active AMT monitors

PreSonus has announced that it is now shipping its second-generation R65 V2 and R80 V2 active AMT studio monitors. The new monitor speakers feature more extensive control than the original R-series, incorporating the analog Acoustic Tuning controls from PreSonus’ celebrated Eris line. You get Low Cutoff, Mid Frequency, and High...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Kali Audio launches ‘2nd Wave’ LP-series Monitors

Kali Audio has announced the 2nd Wave of its best-selling LP-Series studio monitors. The lineup consists of the LP-6 V2 (6.5-Inch 2-way monitor) available in both black and white, and the LP-8 V2 (8-Inch 2-way monitor). Since being launched in 2018, the LP-6 and LP-8 have become some of the...
ELECTRONICS
hifiplus.com

Monitor Audio Bronze 200 Floorstanding Loudspeakers

At the rear of the cabinet there are a couple of Monitor Audio’s carefully rifled HiVE II bass reflex ports – one is quite near the top of the cabinet, the other quite near the bottom. The lower port is positioned just above the gold-plated biwirable speaker binding posts, which join the crossover via oxygen-free silver-plated copper cable.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Apple Watch Series 8 will likely come with blood glucose monitoring feature

Apple’s suppliers are currently developing components for next-gen sensors that will enable blood glucose level monitoring on the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch. The report from Digitimes reveals that Apple and its suppliers have already begun working on short-wavelength infrared sensors – a commonly used sensor type for health devices. The suppliers in question are Ennostar and Taiwan Asia Semiconductor. The new sensor will likely be installed on the back of the watch, allowing it to measure the sugar and glucose content in its wearer’s blood.
ELECTRONICS
hifiplus.com

Melco S100 Network Switch

One quality that I look for in audio components is a sense of calm, it’s an indication that all forms of noise are being kept at bay and that means there is less distortion being added to the music signal. The S100 is very calm, managing to sound more relaxed and effortless than everything I compared it with, the difference wasn’t huge and some systems will make more of it than others, but it was clear enough. It’s worth mentioning that a switch upgrade like many others will be more obvious in a high resolution system. There are many who will think it’s mad to spend so much on something that isn’t necessarily in the signal path, and that such things can’t have any real bearing on the result. But in a revealing system the benefits of a barrier to electrical noise are easy to hear and even easier to enjoy, so much so that I may have to start negotiating with Melco so that I can keep the S100, it’s going to be a difficult transition back to real world data switches.
ELECTRONICS
hifiplus.com

Naim Audio Solstice turntable system

In fairness though, the package itself is so damn good in and of itself, I think that downside is a bit of a ‘reach’; in reality, after about five minutes in the presence of the Naim Audio Solstice turntable, you will be too busy tapping in your credit card’s PIN number to think about what’s presently sitting on your shelves. Otherwise, for cat-related reasons, I’d like a lid… that’s it!
ELECTRONICS
hifiplus.com

Cabasse unwraps PEARL KESHI: an ultraminiature 2.1 active system for the connected age

Cabasse announces the PEARL KESHI audio system. The latest addition to the French maker’s PEARL collection, KESHI is an ultra-compact 2.1 set-up featuring a connected, powered subwoofer and a pair of satellite speakers. The KESHI’s 22cm in diameter subwoofer houses 1050W (RMS) of digital amplification, and Cabasse equips the stunning sphere with Bluetooth, ethernet, optical, and wi-fi connectivity options. The result is a sound system offering arresting looks and almost total freedom when it comes to placement in the home.
ELECTRONICS
hifiplus.com

Norma Audio Revo IPA-140 Integrated Amplifier

A shortcoming in the previous iterations of the Revo IPA-140 still holds, but not to the same extent. Although the amplifier features a balanced input, the Norma integrated is best used in single-ended operation. The balanced input should no longer be considered ‘vestigial’ or something to be avoided at all costs, and the Revo IPA-140 now deals with XLR as a reasonable analogue audio pathway, but if you can go single-ended, do so. XLR offers no advantages over single-ended with the Revo IPA-140.
ELECTRONICS
hifiplus.com

Audel Malika Mk2 floorstanding loudspeakers

I found that the Audels worked best with more relaxed-sounding electronics, a Metronome Le DAC being less well suited than an Auralic Vega G2.1, for instance. Similarly cables, this speaker requires a bit more care than usual in system building if you want the best results. The design and build are particularly appealing, as is the ability to place them close to the wall; not enough modern speakers work this way, given that it’s something many of us have to do. The Malika Mk2 is up against a lot of competition, there is no shortage of compelling loudspeakers at this price point, but it has looks and sound quality that should help it stand out. It sure makes a pleasant change from your average MDF box and shows that there is still plenty of potential in plywood.
ELECTRONICS
purexbox.com

Philips Reveals Two New 'Designed For Xbox Series X' Monitors

You may remember that Philips introduced the world's first "Designed for Xbox" monitor in the form of the eye-wateringly expensive Momentum 559M1RYV earlier this year, but now some smaller variants are also on the way. These will arrive as the Philips Momentum 279M1RV (27-inch) and Philips Momentum 329M1RV (32-inch) monitors,...
ELECTRONICS
hifiplus.com

Mellow Acoustics announces the New FrontRo Pro

Farnham October 2021: Following two very favourable press reviews of the Frontro speakers by Hifi+ and Hi Fi Pig, Mellow Acoustics has been assessing its remarkable hybrid electrostatic speaker with regard to pleasing those enthusiasts who expressed a requirement for more bass response to suit their musical choices. “While the...
ELECTRONICS
hifiplus.com

Primare NP5 Prisma Mk 2 network player

Karma-AV is delighted to announce that the revised version of Primare’s popular NP5 Prisma network player, the NP5 Prisma Mk2, has begun shipping. The development of the new model was necessitated primarily by the AKM chip factory fire, causing long-term disruption of the supply of the critical sample rate converter (SRC) chip at the heart of the NP5 Prisma design, which allowed for the selection of output sampling frequencies.
RETAIL
hifiplus.com

Falcon Acoustics launches IMF200 ‘complete@home’ loudspeaker system

Falcon Acoustics is proud to introduce the IMF200 ‘Complete@Home’ loudspeaker system for home assembly. Including Falcon drive units, Italian birch ply cabinets and Falcon factory-assembled pre-wired crossovers, the IMF200 can be completed in as little as two hours. No soldering is required, all tools are provided, and the build is supported by a YouTube video.
ELECTRONICS
uiowa.edu

IBL Center Fall Speaker Series: The Evolution of Ownership

Non Fungible Tokens represent a new solution to a very old problem, the desire to possess the intangible, and in particular to own unique and rare digital assets. Ownership itself is a fluid concept, however, and the new wave of NFT markets presents opportunities to own assets in subtly different ways than before. What do you own when you purchase a $69 million dollar jpeg tacked loosely to a cryptographic token? This talk will discuss questions of the evolution of ideas of ownership at the ever-changing digital margin.
ECONOMY
USA TODAY

Fitbit Charge 5 Review

The Fitbit Charge 5 fitness tracker makes it easy to track strength workouts and cardio workouts, and the Fitbit's sleep tracking is top notch.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best-Sounding Headphones You Can Buy Online

Headphones nowadays sound better than ever. The technology behind the newest drivers increases efficiency, while earcups have been engineered for acoustics, delivering your favorite music in crisp and pristine detail like never before. The best part: while audiophile headphones used to be reserved for musicians or producers in a studio, these days, many of the best-sounding headphones are available for everyone to buy online. What Are the Best-Sounding Headphones? There’s a distinct difference between basic headphones and the best-sounding headphones on our list, namely the way your music comes through the earcups. The best-sounding headphones allow you to pick up more details and...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Walmart Is Already Offering Insane Black Friday Deals — Shop Keurig, Samsung, Ninja & More

Table of Contents Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Black Friday is among the oddest of American traditions. We follow up a day of being thankful for all we have (and eating to excess, of course), with a whole lot of shopping. Some of those shopping forays may be getting a head start on our holiday gift list, but much is also just about getting good deals on the stuff we really want! This year, it seems Black Friday is starting earlier than ever, as Walmart sets its sales live,...
SHOPPING

