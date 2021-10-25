Braves want World Series win for beloved manager Brian Snitker

The Atlanta Braves failed to put away the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLCS, and it was not manager Brian Snitker’s fault. Following Game 4, the Atlanta Braves entered familiar territory. They had a 3-1 NLCS lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers, the same exact lead they had last year, which was subsequently blown. If the Braves were to win Game 5, they were making the World Series for the first time since 1999.
Brian Snitker apparently believes the Atlanta Braves will be just fine despite blowing a lead to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Atlanta Braves absolutely collapsed against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday evening, blowing a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Dodgers were pretty impressive in their comeback attempt, scoring four runs late in the game to get a crucial 6-5 win in Game 3 of the NLCS.
929 The Game Atlanta Braves insider Joe Patrick joined Dukes & Bell to talk about the NLCS series between the Braves and the Dodgers. Patrick talked about how many questioned Snitker and if he could make the right moves in the postseason.
No one knows who will start Game 4 of the National League Championship Series for the Atlanta Braves, not even manager Brian Snitker, who said after the team's 6-5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday that he'd leave the building and talk things over with his staff. After...
Longtime Braves fans know Bobby Cox as one of the winningest managers in baseball history. But they may not know what happened in the decade since he retired that's kept Cox mostly away from games at Truist Park. In 2019 Bobby Cox had a stroke. But the legendary baseball figure remains influential with the team and close to Brian Snitker, the Braves’ current manager. In this week's Georgia Today, we explore how the Braves’ miracle season is in no small part due to their special bond.
As the NLCS shifts to Dodger Stadium, the Atlanta Braves are looking to keep the pressure on the Los Angeles Dodgers and push them further to elimination. To do so, they are going to need to win in a stadium that they have struggled in recent history. Since 2014, the...
The Atlanta Braves will add another weapon to their bench for Game 5 Thursday with the return of Jorge Soler who was cleared and added back to the roster replacing Cristian Pache. Soler has been out since testing positive for COVID-19 prior to Game 4 of the NLDS. Brian Snitker said that he learned that Soler was cleared when Alex Anthopoulos called him and that he will come off the bench for now.
HOUSTON — In any World Series, themes of resilience and perseverance and love will abound. You don’t navigate a 162-game season and three rounds of playoffs without them. Yet while those concepts exist more often on a visceral level, this 2021 World Series pitting the Atlanta Braves against the Houston Astros will house a pair of shining examples – one in each dugout.
In a somewhat shocking move, Kyle Wright, who has only made two starts this season for the Braves — the last coming on June 23rd — was added to the World Series roster. The former fifth overall pick is sporting a 9.95 ERA thus far in the majors, but the sample size is obviously minuscule, just 6.1 innings.
One way or another, a Snitker will win the World Series. The Atlanta Braves will take the field under the eye of manager Brian Snitker, a baseball lifer who's reached the World Series at last. The Houston Astros will take swings under the tutelage of Troy Snitker, the team's hitting coach and Brian's son. Baseball's a fathers-and-sons sport, but rarely at the most elite level.
The last time Dusty Baker was in the World Series, his son nearly got run down. Darren Baker, then 3 years old, was helping his dad’s San Francisco team as a very small batboy when Dusty led the Giants to the 2002 World Series. The younger Baker came out to...
Carol Ketterer grew up in Verona, Pennsylvania, a borough 13 miles from downtown Pittsburgh. The family’s baseball rooting interest was with the Pittsburgh Pirates. It was an easy choice. Baseball is a bit more complicated for Ketterer these days. The Bloomington woman has a family connection on both sides in...
If Brian Snitker’s 45th season in professional baseball were to end like his first then Atlanta Braves fans will be overjoyed. As the 66-year-old manager pilots Atlanta in the World Series against the Houston Astros, at some point he might harken back to the first championship he was part of as a pro.
HOUSTON (AP) — Things went wrong for Houston starter Framber Valdez just three pitches into his start against the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the World Series and only got worse from there. Valdez allowed one run in eight sterling innings of a win over the Red Sox in...
Braves manager Brian Snitker made the right move by choosing to give Jorge Soler a chance to leadoff in Game 1 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves made a brilliant move by putting Jorge Soler at the top of the lineup in the first game of the World Series against the Houston Astros. While there was some discussion about manager Brian Snitker giving Soler the leadoff spot over Eddie Rosario, that decision paid off handsomely for the Braves.
A lot of emphasis has been placed on scoring first this postseason, and rightfully so; the teams that score first are 26–7 so far in the playoffs. What’s interesting, though, is how frequently we’ve seen teams score early. In 26 of the 33 playoff games this year, at least one of the teams has ...
Truist Park takes center stage tonight as the World Series shifts from Houston to Atlanta, with the Braves and the Astros looking to break the deadlock. Tied at a game apiece following Wednesday night's dominant 7-2 Astros win -- lit up by the ferocious pitching of right-hander José Urquidy -- the Braves will be looking to capitalize on home advantage for Games 3, 4 and 5.
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker defended the decision to remove Ian Anderson from Game 3 of the World Series in the middle of a no-hitter against the Houston Astros on Friday night. Anderson went five innings and struck out four batters. He didn’t allow a hit and could’ve made history...
