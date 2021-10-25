CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Reaches Agreement On Vaccine Mandate With Some State Workers; Others Go To Arbitration

By WMAY Newsroom
wnns.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pritzker administration has reached a deal with AFSCME on a COVID vaccination-or-testing mandate for employees in the state Departments of Human Services and Veterans Affairs. The agreement...

www.wnns.com

