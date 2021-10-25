Virtual Fitness Program Aims to Keep Seniors Active & Socially Connected

According to a new survey, 1 in 4 seniors is taking fitness classes online, with more than half of seniors (53 percent) having participated in some virtual fitness class in the last quarter and 82

percent saying they intend to use virtual classes in the next quarter.

To help seniors stay active and connected, SilverSneakers® by Tivity Health® has been providing virtual exercise options with specially trained instructors.

2022 will focus on the pillars of physical activity, mental health and social connectedness in the areas of brain and cognitive health, stress relief, and chronic condition management. Classes are designed for all levels led by dedicated fitness professionals trained in senior fitness instruction.

To learn more, click here.