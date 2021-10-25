CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Virtual Fitness Program Aims to Keep Seniors Active & Socially Connected

By Xavier Hershovitz
9&10 News
9&10 News
 6 days ago

According to a new survey, 1 in 4 seniors is taking fitness classes online, with more than half of seniors (53 percent) having participated in some virtual fitness class in the last quarter and 82

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jcnp1_0ccGhJ5R00

percent saying they intend to use virtual classes in the next quarter.

To help seniors stay active and connected, SilverSneakers® by Tivity Health® has been providing virtual exercise options with specially trained instructors.

2022 will focus on the pillars of physical activity, mental health and social connectedness in the areas of brain and cognitive health, stress relief, and chronic condition management. Classes are designed for all levels led by dedicated fitness professionals trained in senior fitness instruction.

To learn more, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Virtual programs available through Alo Health

(WFRV) – The COVID pandemic helped the professionals at Alo Health shift gears and create several virtual programs specializing in anxiety and depression. Kristyn Madalinski, RN is the Founder of Alo Health and today she tells our viewers how they have seen increased success rates when people follow nutrition, exercise and other recommendations when their “5 Foundations” are implemented.
MENTAL HEALTH
columbusnews-report.com

Fitness class draws local seniors

A small group of senior citizens gathered together again to get their exercise in. The Hospitality Center at 516 N. Kansas hosts a small recreation room for the activity. Averaging around ten to fifteen members a session, the attendees meet every Monday and Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. Many report that they find the workouts help with some of the stresses of old age, such as arthritis,…
WORKOUTS
Cape May County Herald

Rutgers Cooperative Extension Hosting Virtual Program on Vegetables

COURT HOUSE - Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS) Program will hold the Lunch and Learn Programm, "Filling Your Day With More Vegetables and Fruits," from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Oct. 28. According to a county-issued release, his presentation is part of the...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
newbernnow.com

Hope For The Warriors Crystal Coast 30×30 Virtual Fitness Challenge

Participants can now register for the Hope For The Warriors Crystal Coast 30×30 Virtual Fitness Challenge. Kicking off Nov. 1 and running through Nov. 30, individuals can participate in the free virtual fitness challenge from the Crystal Coast and beyond. The Crystal Coast 30×30 Virtual Fitness Challenge is designed to...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Connectedness#Mental Health#Physical Activity#Silversneakers#Tivity Health
Inside Nova

Initiative aims to connect local seniors online

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. Now more than ever, the Internet is central to our everyday lives. We depend on it to find jobs, learn and do homework, stay entertained, shop and access health information. Perhaps most importantly, we...
TECHNOLOGY
Medscape News

To Tackle Obesity, Up Fitness and Activity or Lose Weight?

Obesity interventions would be more effective at preventing premature mortality if they focused less on weight loss and more on increased physical activity and improved cardiorespiratory fitness, conclude a pair of researchers in a recent review. The authors promote a "weight-neutral approach to treating obesity-related health conditions," which they say...
WEIGHT LOSS
Eaton Register Herald

Senior edition: Keeping seniors in their homes

PREBLE COUNTY — At our last Thursday Night Dance, I asked a group of 70 plus seniors, “How many of you want to move into a nursing home?” Only one person raised their hand. Most people want to stay in their own home as long as they can. I know I do.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
observer-me.com

Virtual ribbon cut for SeDoMoCha DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center

Several weeks after the ceremonial ribbon cutting for a state-of-the-art $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center at the SeDoMoCha School, the event at the Dover-Foxcroft institution, along with those at Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School and Gorham Middle School, was shared with the world during an Oct. 27 virtual presentation. The former...
DEER ISLE, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Workouts
9&10 News

Healthy Living: Stroke Recovery

Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States suffers a stroke. Strokes impact their ability to walk, to move and to speak. For most patients who survive, progress plateaus after six months of therapy. Now, a new brain-controlled breakthrough device is helping people regain the use of their hands years...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Day

Seniors take fitness outside

New London — Pat Bolles leads an exercise class offered through the New London Senior Center at Fort Trumbull State Park on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. The class meets at the park on Mondays and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. and at the center at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays. "We've been...
NEW LONDON, CT
coastalempireseniors.com

Savannah Senior Health News: Five Fitness Tips to Keep Coastal Georgia Senior Citizens Healthy

On today’s edition of Savannah Senior Health News, we look at five fitness tips that can increase Coastal Empire senior health. For our Savannah seniors, it is never too late to begin an active lifestyle. As we age, muscle and bone mass decrease more rapidly. Balance, flexibility and strength can suffer, leading to a higher risk of injury and less independence. However, new muscle mass can be created at any age and studies show higher endurance levels reduce a Savannah senior citizen’s risk of premature mortality, cardiovascular disease and mobility limitation. Exercising regularly can also help Coastal Georgia seniors boost energy, limit the risk of depression, decrease hospital visits and even help manage pain.
GEORGIA STATE
who13.com

Aging Gracefully: social connection

Social connection for seniors is critical. It plays an essential role in mental, emotional, and physical health. Susie Ray with The Arbordale, an Essex Community shares advice to stay socially connected. For more information, call 515-727-5927 or visit thearbordale.com. The Arbordale, an Essex Community is located at 2727 82nd Place...
HEALTH
theleadernews.com

YMCA renovations aim to further connect community

As a football coach, Northside resident Dominic Moreno appreciates the art of a good workout. He also knows the Harriet and Joe Foster Family YMCA serves as more than a workout station or a hangout after work or school. Ultimately it’s a center for the community to connect and push for each other’s betterment.
FITNESS
parentmap.com

VIRTUAL: KCLS Program - Global Soundscapes!

Grades K-8. Presented by Pacific Science Center. Embark on a journey into the science of sound and the exciting new field of soundscape ecology! Hear sounds from across the globe as we investigate the properties of sound and learn about the tools that scientists use to record and analyze. Discover what soundscapes can tell us about the changing health of our planet.
SCIENCE
Mountain Press

WSCC holds virtual health programs open house

Interested in a healthcare career? Learn how to be part of a growing and rewarding field during Walters State’s Virtual Health Programs Open House from 4-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28. Join at this link: https://zoom.us/j/718539495. Walters State offers degrees and certificates leading to careers in health information management, medical...
HEALTH SERVICES
KEYC

Fitness experts weigh in on staying active in cold weather

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Winter is right around the corner, and staying active may not be simple amid frigid temperatures. The CDC recommends adults get at least 150 minutes a week of moderate intensity physical activity. That breaks down to 30 minutes a day, five days a week. “Getting...
EAGLE LAKE, MN
McKnight's

Newsmakers Podcast: Making connections with American Senior Communities

A program that boosts residents’ emotional health and boosts worker morale, all for the cost of an occasional candy bar or birthday card? It’s possible. In this podcast, McKnight’s Long-Term Care News Senior Editor interviews American Senior Communities’ Janean Kinzie and Alicia Sims about their communities’ CARE Companion Culture program.
PODCAST
Pride Publishing

Ministry connects seniors with today’s tech

Joyce Long isn’t asking for all that much. “I want to use this (tablet) for communication,” she said, as she waited for a recent Project Connect class to begin at Gordon Memorial United Methodist Church. Long, 88, with glasses, a mask to protect her from COVID-19 and a blue baseball...
millburysutton.com

Programs with the Sutton Senior Center for October

The Sutton Senior Center is at 19 Hough Road. For information, call 508-234-0703, or visit https://www.suttonma.org/senior-center. To help reduce transmission of the virus, we once again are asked to wear masks while at the senior center. Certain activities will be offered on specific days, and guests are asked to wear their mask and maintain physical distancing.
SUTTON, MA
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy