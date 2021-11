The streaking Green Bay Packers host the slumping Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field Sunday. After an embarrassing Week 1 loss to New Orleans, the Packers have won five straight, including three by double digits. The Packers are one of four NFC teams at 5-1 and enter Week 7 as the conference’s 4 seed. WFT, meanwhile, is facing its third potential playoff team in as many weeks — losing by multiple scores to both the Saints and Chiefs. And yet, Washington is just a game out of the 7 seed. This is the 39th meeting between these teams in a series that dates back to the Hoover administration.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO