The Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness, in partnership with the Good Samaritan Shelter and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, are piloting a new Jail Discharge Program. The CREDO47 Stabilization Center, operated by the Good Samaritan Shelter, will have a transportation team member present outside of the jail lobby every Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. through this new pilot program. The goal of the program is to provide basic resources, such as phone charging, water, PPE kits (including masks, hand sanitizer, and more), resource guides, phone calls, and transportation. In addition, the program will provide linkage to services for an individual open to this assistance.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO