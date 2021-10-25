CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers WR Chase Claypool and the sophomore slump

By Allison Koehler
USA Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool in the midst of the dreaded sophomore slump, or has he simply settled into the expected production outcome?. The Steelers’ second-round 2020 NFL draft pick took the league by storm when he burst onto the NFL scene as a rookie. With JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae...

Film Room: Chase Claypool’s Impact Goes Beyond The Stat Sheet

When looking back at the box score of the 23-20 OT win the Steelers pulled off Sunday night against the Seattle Seahawks, one would initially think that WR Chase Claypool had a minimal impact on the game. Claypool finished the night with seven targets in the passing game, but only managed to bring in two of them for 17 yards. For all those who participate in fantasy football, the Seattle Seahawks defense posed an intriguing matchup for Claypool as the unit has been susceptible to giving up points in droves to the RB and WR position, making many believe in the fantasy community that Claypool poised for a big day at the office.
profootballnetwork.com

NFL DFS Week 6 Picks: Sam Darnold, Kareem Hunt, and Chase Claypool among top bargains

Winning at DFS takes luck, but it’s the kind of luck we earn through intensive research and understanding how to maximize points. It’s not unlike managing a fantasy football team, except the stakes are higher and more compressed. Every decision is intensified. Every mistake is amplified, and every successful pick is glorified. Using FanDuel, let’s take a look at some of the top NFL DFS picks for Week 6 lineups.
Steelers Depot

NFL Network Analyst Predicts Career Day For Steelers’ WR In Week 6 Matchup

Coming off of his best performance of the young season, Pittsburgh Steelers’ second-year wide receiver Chase Claypool is once again generating some serious buzz around NFL circles. The big, fast, physical receiver dominated the Denver Broncos in Week 5, hauling in five passes for 130 yards and one touchdown, including...
Steelers Depot

2021 Stock Watch – WR Chase Claypool – Stock Up

Now that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
chatsports.com

Claypool Likes Unpredictably Created When Steelers Move Him Around

Ben Roethlisberger may prefer Chase Claypool on the outside but Claypool doesn’t mind getting moved around the formation. Speaking with reporters following Wednesday’s practice, Claypool discussed the advantages of playing in the slot and outside throughout a game. “I think we can get a lot of mismatches if we move...
chatsports.com

SCB Steelers Quick Hitters: The “Chase Comparison” Edition

Good Tuesday to you Steelers fans. Remember last year how Chase Claypool exploded onto the scene as a rookie? By mid-season many defenses had figured him out the same way they figured out the entire Steelers’ offense. Claypool in effect, had hit the rookie wall. Over in Cincinnati there’s another Chase, this was named Ja’Marr, who is tearing up NFL secondaries much like Claypool did in 2020. This of course has led some Steelers’ fans to wonder if Claypool will regain the dominance he displayed last season. There have been some glimmers. So far in 2021, he’s such extremes as seven targets, two receptions and 17 yards (week 6 against SEA) while he also went for 130 yards and a score on six targets and five receptions against Denver.
Steelers Depot

Tomlin Encouraged By Growth Of Claypool And Highsmith, Knows Browns Game Will Be Key Test

For the Pittsburgh Steelers as a team, this Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns isn’t a must-win. But it’s a key litmus test for what kind of team they’ve put together. Are they legitimate contenders in the AFC, a group that’s righted the ship? Or just a squad that eked out two wins against lackluster Denver and Seattle teams? On a more micro-level, the same could be applied to second-year players Chase Claypool and Alex Highsmith, two players who have flashed their sophomore season but will be counted on to beat the Browns.
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Adds To Haul For Fan Who Returned Tom Brady’s 600th TD Ball

The gifts just keep on coming for the fan who returned the ball that Tom Brady used to record his 600th career touchdown pass. Byron Kennedy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who received the ball Mike Evans tossed it into the stands Sunday, gave the ball back to the team in exchange for a massive haul that originally included a $1,000 team store gift card, signed memorabilia from Brady and Evans and season tickets for the remainder of 2021 and 2022.
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Made Notable Trade Offer To Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly made a notable trade offer to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this week. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Steelers pass rusher Melvin Ingram wants out of Pittsburgh. Ingram is reportedly frustrated with his lack of playing time in Pittsburgh. He’s one of several notable...
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
