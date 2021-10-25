CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL Betting Guide for October 25

Cover picture for the articleNHL favorites are off to a fast start as they’re 48-25-6-3 (58.5%) on the money line thus far this season. That’s enough to grab my attention which means it’s an angle I’d look to take advantage of over the coming weeks. As a result, I’ll look to target undervalued favorites in...

NHL Daily Fantasy Helper: Thursday, October 28

NHL DFS is similar to MLB in terms of how you build lineups, how you view stacking, and how to value players. Two main points to always focus on in NHL DFS are what lines the players are on and making sure the goalies you are rostering are confirmed as the starters. Two of the best resources for that are LeftWingLock.com or DailyFaceOff.com. That is where you can find updated forward and power-play lines for each team, along with which goalies are confirmed as the starters.
NHL
Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Betting Guide#Fanduel Sportsbook#Buffalo Sabres Moneyline#Buffalo Sabres News#Analysis And Picks#Stanley Cup#Tampa Bay Sixth
Season Over For Cardinals J.J. Watt?

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Cardinals’ J.J. Watt could miss season-ending shoulder surgery for the rest of the year. Watt injured the shoulder in Week 7 against the Texans as he tried to tackle Texans quarterback Davis Mills. While some thought that he only suffered a dislocated shoulder, Ian...
NFL
Chicago Blackhawks submit a request to remove Brad Aldrich's name from the Stanley Cup

The Chicago Blackhawks have asked the Hockey Hall of Fame to remove Brad Aldrich’s name from the Stanley Cup, according to a report. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan tweeted Friday that Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz made the request in a letter to Hockey Hall of Fame Chairman Lanny McDonald. Wirtz’s letter the latest effort by the Blackhawks to rectify the team’s actions in 2010. An independent report by ...
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Sports
NHL 22: Comprehensive fighting guide – How to fight, control, and tips for beginners

If you’re familiar with the game of hockey, you know the sport is not just about hard slap shots and saucy dekes. Hockey is also filled with brutal body checks, and fights. Fans of the game can also try to fight in NHL 22, and if you’re new to the game, you might want to know a little bit about the system. Let’s go over how to start a fight, plus the fighting controls, and a few tips to help you out.
VIDEO GAMES
NHL Injury Report October 23rd

Welcome to another edition of the Fantasy Hockey Injury Report. The injury report is going to keep you up to date on all the important injuries going on around the league, and how that might affect your fantasy hockey team. Make sure to check back regularly for any updates. Let’s take a look at some players that are either ruled out, or that we need to monitor.
NHL
2021 NHL odds, picks, best bets for October 20 from proven model: This four-way parlay would pay almost 13-1

While the 2021-22 NHL season kicked off on Oct. 12, the Boston Bruins waited four more days before hitting the ice for their opener. They kicked off their campaign with a 3-1 home victory over Dallas and now take to the road for the first time as they visit the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Philadelphia is in the midst of a season-opening four-game homestand that began with a shootout loss against Vancouver before the club routed the expansion Seattle Kraken 6-1 on Monday.
NHL
Betting on the Sixers: The betting guide to the 2021-22 season

The NBA season is officially back after what feels like the longest and shortest wait all at the same time. While the current state of the Sixers is still taking an emotional toll on all of us, there is one surefire way to fix that — betting! So, for all of the readers 21 and over, here is a list of some of the best bets to take that could pay off at the end of the year.
NBA
NBA Betting Guide: Clippers vs. Warriors

After a jam-packed card with 11 games on Wednesday, NBA fans will have to settle for just three games on the slate. However, with so much young talent spread across the league, each game is essentially appointment-viewing television. Yesterday we swept both of our plays with the Pacers +1.5 and...
NBA
NHL Wednesday best bets: Bruins to roar on road vs. Flyers

Bruins (-140) at Flyers (+120) These teams saw a lot of each other while playing in the East Division last season, and the action was rather one-sided. The Boston Bruins won six of eight games, picked up a point in one of the other two, and dominated in every sense of the word. They outscored the Flyers by 11 and controlled more than 56% of the expected goals across all game states.
NHL
NCAA Football Betting Guide for Week 8

It’s do-or-die time for teams who want to be included in the college football playoff conversation. There’s a slew of undefeated and one-loss teams that are battling it out for an elusive playoff spot, and one loss could be the difference between a bowl game and a chance at the National Championship. We’re past the halfway point of the season, and you can’t take any opponent for granted. There are some favorable spots to enter the betting market in this week’s slate of games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
MLB Betting Guide: Monday 10/18/21

Over 9.0 Runs (-118): 2 Stars out of 5. The Houston Astros were the best offensive team in MLB this season, finishing the year with 5.33 runs per game compared to 5.12 runs per game for Boston. Both offenses have had success in this series, with Houston scoring 10 runs in two games compared to 13 runs in two games for Boston.
GAMBLING
MLB Betting Guide: Wednesday 10/20/21

Houston +1.5 (-184): 2 Stars out of 5. The Astros were the best offensive team in the regular season this year (5.33 runs per game), and they showed it last night winning by a final score of 9-2. Houston is averaging 6.63 runs per game in the playoffs, so their offense has been even more potent in October.
MLB
NBA Opening Night preview, NHL best bets

On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Sara Perlman and Drew Dinsick preview tonight's NBA matchups between the Nets vs. Bucks (-1.5) and Warriors vs. Lakers (-3.5). Drew explains why the Total has been dropping between the two Eastern Conference powerhouses and what to expect from the new-look Lakers squad.
NBA
NHL weekly betting guide: True moneylines for every game

In point-spread betting, we pay -110 on either side. We're taught early in our betting careers that we need to hit 53% to be profitable at that price, which is 3% better than breaking even. When betting moneylines, as we do in hockey, it's more difficult to establish how to...
NHL

