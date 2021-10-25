CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matchup Roundup: New UFC and Bellator fights announced in the past week (Oct. 18-24)

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
MMA fight announcements are hard to follow. With so many outlets and channels available, it’s nearly impossible to organize.

But here at MMA Junkie, we’ve got your back.

Each week, we’ll compile all the newly surfaced fights in one spot. Every Monday, expect a feature listing everything you might have missed from the UFC or Bellator.

Here are the fight announcements that were broken or confirmed by MMA Junkie from Oct. 18-24.

Bellator 271, Hollywood, Fla., Nov. 12

Heavyweight: Rakim Cleveland (22-13-1 MMA, 0-0 BMMA) vs. Steve Mowry (9-0 MMA, 5-0 BMMA) (MMA Junkie)

UFC Fight Night 197, Las Vegas, Nov. 13

Cynthia Calvillo

Women’s flyweight: Cynthia Calvillo (9-3-1 MMA, 6-3-1 UFC) vs. Andrea Lee (12-5 MMA, 4-3 UFC) (MMA Junkie)

UFC Fight Night 198, Las Vegas, Nov. 20

May 15, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Tucker Lutz is declared the winner by unanimous decision against Kevin Aguilar during UFC 262 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Featherweight: Tucker Lutz (12-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) vs. Pat Sabatini (15-3 MMA, 2-0 UFC) (MMA Junkie)

Bellator 272, Uncasville, Conn., Dec. 3

Bantamweight: Champion Sergio Pettis (21-5 MMA, 3-0 BMMA) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (29-3 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) (Morning Kombat)

Bantamweight: Josh Hill (20-4 MMA, 2-1 BMMA) vs. Jared Scoggins (10-1 MMA, 0-0 BMMA)

Featherweight: John De Jesus (14-9 MMA, 2-1 BMMA) vs. Keoni Diggs (9-1 MMA, 2-1 BMMA)

UFC on ESPN 31, Las Vegas, Dec. 4

Lightweight: Clay Guida (36-21 MMA, 16-15 UFC) vs. Leonardo Santos (18-4-1 MMA 7-1-1 UFC)

UFC 269, Las Vegas, Dec. 11

July 13, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; Josh Emmett (red gloves) defeats Mirsad Bektic (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night-Sacramento at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Featherweight: Josh Emmett (16-2 MMA, 7-2 UFC) vs. Dan Ige (15-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC) (BJPenn.com)

UFC Fight Night 199, Las Vegas, Dec. 18

May 11, 2019; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil; Raoni Barcelos (red gloves) vs. Carlos “Perro Malo” Huachin (blue gloves) during UFC 237 at Jeunesse Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

Featherweight: Andre Ewell (17-8 MMA, 4-4 UFC) vs. Charles Jourdain (11-4-1 MMA, 2-3-1 UFC) (Cageside Press)

Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos (16-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC) vs. Trevin Jones (13-7 MMA, 1-1 UFC) (MMA Junkie)

UFC Fight Night, TBA, Jan. 15

Feb 8, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Katlyn Chookagian (blue gloves) fights Valentina Shevchenko (not pictured) during UFC 247 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Women’s strawweight: Vanessa Demopoulos (6-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC) vs. Ashley Yoder (8-8 MMA, 3-7 UFC) (MMA DNA)

Women’s flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian (16-4 MMA, 9-4 UFC) vs. Jennifer Maia (19-7-1 MMA, 4-3 UFC) (MMA Ideas)

Middleweight: Joaquin Buckley (13-4 MMA, 3-2 UFC) vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (11-4 MMA, 5-4 UFC) (MMA Ideas)

UFC 270, Anaheim, Calif., Jan. 22

Sep 21, 2019; Mexico City, MEX; Carla Esparza (red gloves) fights Alexa Grasso (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Mexico City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Women’s flyweight: Viviane Araujo (10-3 MMA, 4-2 UFC) vs. Alexa Grasso (13-3 MMA, 5-3 UFC) (MMA Ideas)

Bantamweight: Tony Gravely (21-7 MMA, 2-2 UFC) vs. Saimon Oliveira (18-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Welterweight: Warlley Alves (14-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (10-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC) (MMA DNA)

Featherweight: Movsar Evloev (15-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) vs. Ilia Topuria (11-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) (Red Fury MMA)

UFC 271, TBA, Feb. 12

Lightweight: Alexander Hernandez (13-4 MMA, 5-3 UFC) vs. Renato Moicano (15-4-1 MMA, 7-4 UFC) (Ag Fight)

