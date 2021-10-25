Matchup Roundup: New UFC and Bellator fights announced in the past week (Oct. 18-24)

MMA fight announcements are hard to follow. With so many outlets and channels available, it’s nearly impossible to organize.

Bellator 271, Hollywood, Fla., Nov. 12

Heavyweight: Rakim Cleveland (22-13-1 MMA, 0-0 BMMA) vs. Steve Mowry (9-0 MMA, 5-0 BMMA)

UFC Fight Night 197, Las Vegas, Nov. 13

Women's flyweight: Cynthia Calvillo (9-3-1 MMA, 6-3-1 UFC) vs. Andrea Lee (12-5 MMA, 4-3 UFC)

UFC Fight Night 198, Las Vegas, Nov. 20

Featherweight: Tucker Lutz (12-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) vs. Pat Sabatini (15-3 MMA, 2-0 UFC)

Bellator 272, Uncasville, Conn., Dec. 3

Bantamweight: Champion Sergio Pettis (21-5 MMA, 3-0 BMMA) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (29-3 MMA, 1-0 BMMA)

Bantamweight: Josh Hill (20-4 MMA, 2-1 BMMA) vs. Jared Scoggins (10-1 MMA, 0-0 BMMA)

Featherweight: John De Jesus (14-9 MMA, 2-1 BMMA) vs. Keoni Diggs (9-1 MMA, 2-1 BMMA)

UFC on ESPN 31, Las Vegas, Dec. 4

Lightweight: Clay Guida (36-21 MMA, 16-15 UFC) vs. Leonardo Santos (18-4-1 MMA 7-1-1 UFC)

UFC 269, Las Vegas, Dec. 11

Featherweight: Josh Emmett (16-2 MMA, 7-2 UFC) vs. Dan Ige (15-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC)

UFC Fight Night 199, Las Vegas, Dec. 18

Featherweight: Andre Ewell (17-8 MMA, 4-4 UFC) vs. Charles Jourdain (11-4-1 MMA, 2-3-1 UFC)

Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos (16-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC) vs. Trevin Jones (13-7 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

UFC Fight Night, TBA, Jan. 15

Women's strawweight: Vanessa Demopoulos (6-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC) vs. Ashley Yoder (8-8 MMA, 3-7 UFC)

Women's flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian (16-4 MMA, 9-4 UFC) vs. Jennifer Maia (19-7-1 MMA, 4-3 UFC)

Middleweight: Joaquin Buckley (13-4 MMA, 3-2 UFC) vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (11-4 MMA, 5-4 UFC)

UFC 270, Anaheim, Calif., Jan. 22

Women's flyweight: Viviane Araujo (10-3 MMA, 4-2 UFC) vs. Alexa Grasso (13-3 MMA, 5-3 UFC)

Bantamweight: Tony Gravely (21-7 MMA, 2-2 UFC) vs. Saimon Oliveira (18-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Welterweight: Warlley Alves (14-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (10-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Featherweight: Movsar Evloev (15-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) vs. Ilia Topuria (11-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC)

UFC 271, TBA, Feb. 12

Lightweight: Alexander Hernandez (13-4 MMA, 5-3 UFC) vs. Renato Moicano (15-4-1 MMA, 7-4 UFC)