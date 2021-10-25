CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Rains slow harvest efforts

ocj.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe had a pretty good shower come through and we are at about an inch total. The ground is pretty wet now. I think this moisture is going to affect this corn some. We need to get this out. I still see a fair amount of ears standing up. We need...

ocj.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLFI.com

Harvest season pushed back after record breaking rain in October

TIPPECANOE COUNTY (WLFI) — Farmers are dealing with wet field conditions, and delayed harvest, due to the record amount of rain October brought. Storm Team 18's Chief Meteorologist, Chad Evans, said October was an interesting month. "Harvest season looked to be a pretty seamless because it was going well, it...
LAFAYETTE, IN
agfax.com

Ohio Corn: Low Vomitoxin Levels Could Change with Rain, Delayed Harvest

After walking more than 40 corn fields and sampling more than 3,500 ears, we believe that Gibberella ear rot (GER), and consequently, vomitoxin levels likely will be much lower this year than they were last fall. This is because conditions during the weeks after silking were considerably less favorable for the disease to develop and the toxin to contaminate grain this year than last year.
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Continue to “stage” pasture into fall

My wife has been splitting open persimmon seeds. For those who don’t know what this is supposed to mean — it is an old wives’ tale method of predicting the upcoming winter weather. For clarity, I’m not saying my wife is old, but she does like to read persimmon seeds! Traditionally, you split the persimmon seed open to reveal the whitish sprout inside. It may require a bit of imagination, but they are supposed to resemble a spoon, a fork or a knife. The spoon is said to predict lots of heavy, wet snow. A fork means you should expect a mild winter. A knife indicates an icy, windy and bitter cold winter. Surprisingly or luckily, it is often correct. She split open several seeds this year — all were spoons.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Ethanol#Wheat#Stress#Soybeans
ourcommunitynow.com

Rainfall slows fieldwork, but Iowa harvest ahead of normal

The Iowa harvest continues ahead of normal with 60 percent of Iowa’s corn and 83 percent of soybeans harvested despite rainfall last week, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “An active weather pattern returned to Iowa this past week,
IOWA STATE
ocj.com

Rains hinder field work, wheat planting falling behind

In what has become a theme for 2021’s harvest, Ohio corn and soybean harvests were hampered by rains last week, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. The average temperature for the week was 54.2 degrees Fahrenheit, 3.8 degrees above normal for the State. The statewide average precipitation was 0.59 inches, 0.04 inches below normal. There were 4.4 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending October 24.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
dtnpf.com

Heavy Rain Delays Corn and Soy Harvest, Colder Air Expected Next Week

A strong system developed in the eastern Plains on Friday and brought rounds of widespread moderate to heavy rain across a good portion of the Corn Belt through Monday before it exited eastward. This system dropped over 1 inch of rain from far eastern Nebraska and Kansas almost straight eastward...
ENVIRONMENT
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS HARVEST PROGRESS REPORT

(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday’s USDA Illinois Crop Progress Report, there were 4.7 days suitable for field work last week on average with the statewide average temperature at 54.1 degrees last week, 1.8 degrees above normal. Illinois’ precipitation averaged 0.70 inches last week, only 2 hundredths of an inch (0.02) above normal. As of Sunday, the state’s corn harvested for grain reached 78 percent, while soybeans are at 68 percent harvested. The winter wheat planted reached 67 percent complete. Locally, farmers report 80 percent of the corn and 70 percent of the beans have been harvested with several good days last week.
ILLINOIS STATE
Quad Cities Onlines

Rural Route 4: Rain hampers harvest season

Harvest is progressing here on the farm – in between the rain showers. It has been a bit of a frustrating week because of the hit or miss showers and damp days. Robb has been able to get some harvesting done, but not nearly as much as he would have hoped. When it started raining Saturday night/Sunday morning, we had 50 acres of soybeans left to harvest. So close! Now we’ll wait for the weather to dry up a bit so that we can get back to work and finish up the soybeans. Then we will move back to corn harvest.
AGRICULTURE
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Harvest Continues; Vermilion County Farmers Eligible for Disaster Aid from Early Summer Rains

The U.S. Farm Service Agency has announced that Vermilion County farmers can look into if they qualify for disaster aid based upon heavy rains that occurred early in the growing season. Vermilion County Farm Bureau spokesperson Tom Fricke says it’s actually Edgar County to the south that was included in the disaster declaration; but since Vermilion County is contiguous to it, farmers here can also look into low interest loans that might be available to them.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
pagevalleynews.com

Timely rain yields ample apple harvests for Virginia farmers

SYRIA — Apple-picking season is in full gear, and despite near-drought conditions that persisted throughout summer, Virginia growers are reporting their harvests are among the best they’ve seen in recent years. “We’ve actually had one of the best crops we’ve had in a while,” said Lucky Graves, who runs a...
VIRGINIA STATE
Reuters

Rains delay wheat planting, autumn grain harvest in China - ministry

BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Constant rains in recent weeks have delayed wheat planting in main production regions in China, a government official said on Wednesday. China had completed 26% of winter wheat planting across the nation by October 19, slower by 27% than normal years, due to constant rains since September, according to Pan Wenbo, head of the planting management division under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.
AGRICULTURE
wtvy.com

Cotton Harvest

Cooler and drier air has moved into the wiregrass --the perfect weather conditions for farmers to start picking cotton. The wiregrass is home to two thirds of the state’s cotton crop and the recent change in weather means its time for farmers to begin the harvest. We spoke with the...
AGRICULTURE
ocj.com

Rain halted major harvest progress

Late week rains brought Ohio field crop harvest to a halt, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. The average temperature for the week was 64.2 degrees Fahrenheit, 9.2 degrees above normal for the State. The statewide average precipitation was 1.72 inches, 1.1 inches above normal. There were 4.7 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Oct. 17.
ENVIRONMENT
agrinews-pubs.com

Motorists urged to remain alert to slow-moving equipment during harvest season

INDIANAPOLIS — Harvest season is here and for some that means visiting pumpkin patches and apple orchards, but state leaders want to remind motorists that harvest season also means farmers will begin harvesting this year’s corn and soybean crops. That means more slow-moving agricultural equipment will be traveling on Indiana’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
hoosieragtoday.com

Harvest Weather Forecast: Dry Weather Window Opening, But Temps Will Drop

We finally are putting together a drier forecast for harvest in this week’s harvest weather update. However, it comes as temps plummet. So, the fact that we do not see a lot of new precipitation in the next 10 days, while good news, will not yield as good of drying as we would have seen back several weeks ago. And let’s be clear…we have a lot of drying to do after an October that will finish as the 3rd wettest in history over the state.
ENVIRONMENT
pnwag.net

Motorists Asked To Slow Down During Harvest

Whether it’s sugarbeets, apples, grapes or one of many other commodities across the region, the Pacific Northwest remains very busy and active this harvest season. And with that activity comes additional truck and implement traffic on country roads and interstates. “Just wish our growers the best of luck and a...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy