‘Invincible’ stars Khary Payton and Ross Marquand say recording for season three is underway
Stars of Amazon Prime Video’s Invincible say recording for season three of the animated superhero show is already underway, despite season two having yet to premiere on the streaming service. Khary Payton and Ross Marquand took the stage for a fan Q&A panel at Rose City Comic Con in...
Marvel fans rejoice as ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just finally introduced Mephisto into the MCU
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four. It’s been perhaps the defining joke of Phase Four for the Marvel fandom: when is Mephisto going to get here? Ever since folks were absolutely convinced the Marvel universe’s version of Satan was going to debut in WandaVision, every new Disney Plus series has been the subject of (mostly) tongue-in-cheek theorizing about where the demon could show up. And yet, though we can hardly believe it, it looks like Mephisto’s time to shine has really arrived, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.
‘Black Adam’ star reveals how real-world politics influenced the movie
When DC fans checked out the new Black Adam trailer that just arrived last night, they were probably mostly thinking “woohoo, Doctor Fate!”, or, “wait, Viola Davis is in this?”. Apparently, though, there might be more to the long-awaited Dwayne Johnson movie than meets the eye, as...
The Rogue Prince returns in new ‘House of the Dragon’ episode 4 stills
HBO has just released a new batch of promo stills for the upcoming fourth episode of House of the Dragon, and they tease the Rogue Prince’s return to King’s Landing after the war for the Stepstones. In just two days, the HBO prequel series will pick up the...
MCU’s ‘Thunderbolts’ fan trailer teases exciting adventure
Ever since Kevin Feige announced that The Thunderbolts will be introduced in the MCU by the end of Phase Five, fans went nuts, and they’re keen to know who will be in it. Viewers looked at previous and recent Marvel content to see who could be in it. There were theories and predictions about what the film could be about. Sadly, there’s been no news, not even the casting or any leaked images that could give a tiny glimpse of Marvel’s future anti-hero film. Fans decided that they should do it themselves.
Hugh Jackman’s new film might be his greatest yet after receiving 10-minute standing ovation
The world may know Hugh Jackman as X-Men‘s Wolverine, but don’t forget that he’s a talented actor and a triple threat. In saying that, this well-loved received a 10-minute standing ovation at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in his role in the new film, The Son, directed by Florian Zeller.
Review: ‘House of Darkness’ is pure gothic horror with added bite
For lovers of fireside fables, no four words are more fearsome than “once upon a time,” a phrase that haunts Neil LaBute’s House of Darkness from the outset, foreshadowing the horrors to come. They sow seeds of expectation in every audience member who hears them, with the...
Early reactions to ‘Barbarian’ praise it as the most twisted horror film of the year
Barbarian is about to stomp into cinemas and it looks like good news for horror fans as early reactions pour in on social media. Actor-director Zach Cregger’s first foray into horror is shaping up to be a solid entry to the genre. First shown at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022, it’s out at the end of the week and these reactions should give plenty of hope to those searching for spooky season entertainment.
Movie lovers are absolutely roasting Harry Styles’ acting after latest ‘My Policeman’ trailer
From mind-blowing accusations of spitting on Don’t Worry Darling co-star and meme magnet Chris Pine to eagle-eyed film buffs criticizing his apparent juggling of accents in Olivia Wilde’s newest thriller, it appears that singer-turned-actor-turned-likely-back-to-singer Harry Styles just cannot catch a break. The latest bout of roasting against Styles...
‘Fantastic Four’ fans are already freaking out as major casting news beckons
The time has almost come, Marvel lovers. After months, nay years, of fancasting, we are very possibly about to find out who has been cast as the MCU’s Fantastic Four this very weekend. One of the biggest announcements rumored to be coming from the superhero studio’s presentation at the D23 Expo this Saturday is the confirmation of the lead cast for 2024’s FF reboot. And, though we’ve still got 24 hours until the news potentially drops, folks are already losing it on social media.
Fans briefly shelve ‘She-Hulk’ criticism to celebrate Daredevil’s impending arrival
Much like Ms. Marvel, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was review-bombed before it had even premiered, because sometimes we just can’t have nice things. Ever since the first episode actually debuted, though, the criticisms have been coming thick and fast for the half-hour legal comedy,...
‘House of the Dragon’ producers are probably green behind the gills after fans spot an embarrassing blunder
The business of making art is always an adventure and never perfect. Music, movies, and television can be prone to goofs and gaffes, and, now, House of the Dragon has joined Game of Thrones by having a piece of the real world shatter its fantasy one. Fans who watch the...
Fans are whooping after a ‘View’ co-host nearly ended the show 20 minutes early
Whoopi Goldberg is the personification of the phrase, “Not today,” as she tried to sign off on The View 20 minutes early. Look — we get it; we’ve all been there, in the thick of “one of those days” where you’re just ready to call it quits early. Luckily, those moments are usually not caught on camera for public display.
‘The Rings of Power’ fans think they’ve figured out who Halbrand is
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power episode 3, “Adar”. Halbrand is perhaps the most enigmatic character in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power so far, and that’s saying something, because not even The Stranger falling down to Middle-earth with a comet has managed to raise as many eyebrows as this lost man from the Southlands.
An absolute renegade wants you to skip last 20 minutes of a movie that’s famous for its ending
Some endings have you staring at the end credits in a daze. The shock twist finale is difficult to pull off successfully, as pulling the rug out from the audience right at the end of the movie risks leaving them with more questions than answers. Fight Club, Cabin in the Woods, and Sorry to Bother You are all fine examples of movies doing this well, but one of the finest examples in horror has to be Frank Darabont’s 2007 adaptation of Stephen King’s The Mist.
