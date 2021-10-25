ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans rejoice as ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just finally introduced Mephisto into the MCU

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four. It’s been perhaps the defining joke of Phase Four for the Marvel fandom: when is Mephisto going to get here? Ever since folks were absolutely convinced the Marvel universe’s version of Satan was going to debut in WandaVision, every new Disney Plus series has been the subject of (mostly) tongue-in-cheek theorizing about where the demon could show up. And yet, though we can hardly believe it, it looks like Mephisto’s time to shine has really arrived, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Adam’ star reveals how real-world politics influenced the movie

When DC fans checked out the new Black Adam trailer that just arrived last night, they were probably mostly thinking “woohoo, Doctor Fate!”, or, “wait, Viola Davis is in this?”. Apparently, though, there might be more to the long-awaited Dwayne Johnson movie than meets the eye, as...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Person
Steven Yeun
Person
Michael Cudlitz
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU’s ‘Thunderbolts’ fan trailer teases exciting adventure

Ever since Kevin Feige announced that The Thunderbolts will be introduced in the MCU by the end of Phase Five, fans went nuts, and they’re keen to know who will be in it. Viewers looked at previous and recent Marvel content to see who could be in it. There were theories and predictions about what the film could be about. Sadly, there’s been no news, not even the casting or any leaked images that could give a tiny glimpse of Marvel’s future anti-hero film. Fans decided that they should do it themselves.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Review: ‘House of Darkness’ is pure gothic horror with added bite

For lovers of fireside fables, no four words are more fearsome than “once upon a time,” a phrase that haunts Neil LaBute’s House of Darkness from the outset, foreshadowing the horrors to come. They sow seeds of expectation in every audience member who hears them, with the...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Early reactions to ‘Barbarian’ praise it as the most twisted horror film of the year

Barbarian is about to stomp into cinemas and it looks like good news for horror fans as early reactions pour in on social media. Actor-director Zach Cregger’s first foray into horror is shaping up to be a solid entry to the genre. First shown at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022, it’s out at the end of the week and these reactions should give plenty of hope to those searching for spooky season entertainment.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Twd#Abraham Glenn#Louisculturee
wegotthiscovered.com

Movie lovers are absolutely roasting Harry Styles’ acting after latest ‘My Policeman’ trailer

From mind-blowing accusations of spitting on Don’t Worry Darling co-star and meme magnet Chris Pine to eagle-eyed film buffs criticizing his apparent juggling of accents in Olivia Wilde’s newest thriller, it appears that singer-turned-actor-turned-likely-back-to-singer Harry Styles just cannot catch a break. The latest bout of roasting against Styles...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Fantastic Four’ fans are already freaking out as major casting news beckons

The time has almost come, Marvel lovers. After months, nay years, of fancasting, we are very possibly about to find out who has been cast as the MCU’s Fantastic Four this very weekend. One of the biggest announcements rumored to be coming from the superhero studio’s presentation at the D23 Expo this Saturday is the confirmation of the lead cast for 2024’s FF reboot. And, though we’ve still got 24 hours until the news potentially drops, folks are already losing it on social media.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Rings of Power’ fans think they’ve figured out who Halbrand is

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power episode 3, “Adar”. Halbrand is perhaps the most enigmatic character in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power so far, and that’s saying something, because not even The Stranger falling down to Middle-earth with a comet has managed to raise as many eyebrows as this lost man from the Southlands.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An absolute renegade wants you to skip last 20 minutes of a movie that’s famous for its ending

Some endings have you staring at the end credits in a daze. The shock twist finale is difficult to pull off successfully, as pulling the rug out from the audience right at the end of the movie risks leaving them with more questions than answers. Fight Club, Cabin in the Woods, and Sorry to Bother You are all fine examples of movies doing this well, but one of the finest examples in horror has to be Frank Darabont’s 2007 adaptation of Stephen King’s The Mist.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy