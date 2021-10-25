CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Snoop Dogg’s Mother, Beverly Tate, Dies At 70

By Black Information Network
Chicago Defender
Chicago Defender
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnoop Dogg‘s mother, Beverly Tate, has passed away at the age of 70. The hip-hop icon took to social media on Sunday (October 24) to confirm the news of her death and pay tribute to the woman who he described as an “angel.”. “Thank u god for giving me...

chicagodefender.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

Who is Snoop Dogg's father, Vernell? Artist's family mourns mom Beverly

Vernell Varnado is best known as the father of hugely popular American rapper and hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg. Following the recent passing of his mother, Beverly Tate, fans are curious to know more about Snoop Dogg’s loved ones. Here we get to know Varnado and his wider family. Explore the...
MUSIC
International Business Times

Snoop Dogg Mourns His Mother's Death: 'Thank U God For Giving Me An Angel'

Rapper Snoop Dogg took to Instagram Sunday to mourn his mother Beverly Tate's death with a series of heartfelt posts. Dogg, 50, shared the tragic news with a sweet throwback photo of him and his mother. In the photo, the rapper wrapped his arm around his mother wearing a black jacket and a beanie cap while his mother was wearing a blue and white dress as she smiled for the camera.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Snoop Dogg pays heartfelt tribute to mum Beverly after her death

Snoop Dogg has posted a heartfelt tribute to his mother Beverly Tate following her death this weekend. The hip hop mogul broke the news himself on Instagram on Sunday, October 24th, in a series of touching posts. “Thank u god for giving me an angel for a mother,” he wrote,...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
ABC News

Snoop Dogg shares emotional tributes to announce his mother's death

Snoop Dogg announced the death of his mother, Beverly Tate, on Sunday. The rapper posted a series of tributes for Tate, in which he reflected on her impact on his life. "Mama thank u for having me," Snoop commented with an Instagram photo of the two of them. In a separate post, he added, “Thank u god for giving me an angel for a mother.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gayle King
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Kobe Bryant
Black Enterprise

Notorious Former Kingpin Who Inspired ‘Paid In Full’ Gunned Down In Harlem

A 55-year-old former drug boss was shot and killed in his native Harlem. Alberto “Alpo” Martinez, the notorious drug dealer who ran the streets of New York in the 80s, was gunned down in a driveby early Sunday morning in Harlem. According to The Source, police detailed Martinez was shot multiple times in the chest. An unidentified vehicle passing on West 147th Street near Frederick Douglass Blvd shortly after 3 am was reportedly involved in the shooting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ok Magazine

'The Talk' Cohosts Play Nice On Halloween As Tension Between Sheryl Underwood & Natalie Morales Bubbles Under The Surface: Photos

The Talk cohosts — including Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Akbar Gbajabiamila — got into the holiday spirit and were all smiles as they showed off their fabulous Halloween costumes. Despite everything appearing peachy keen on TV, OK! recently learned behind-the-scenes there is tension between the...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Chante Moore, Stephen Hill Are Engaged, Michael B. Jordan And Family Support Lori & More

There was engagement news, a new couple making it IG official, a "cheeky" birthday trip and the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes. Sure, we say it every week, but we’re not kidding when we say this week was a very busy one for Black love. There was engagement news, an IG official moment for a new couple, a “cheeky” birthday trip (more on that later for context) and themed party, the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes and just plenty of PDA displayed on the ‘gram. We couldn’t get enough of it! So we relived all the moments to share them with you here in our weekly recap of all things Black love. In case you missed these moments, scroll down to feel all warm and fuzzy from the love that was shown this week.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tmz#Instagram A#Iheartradio#Bin#Iheartmedia#Founding Partners#Bank Of America#Cvs Health#Mcdonald S Usa
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out About Guns on Movie Sets

Following the devastating prop gun incident on the set of Alec Baldwin’s upcoming film ‘Rust,’ actor Matthew McConaughey is now speaking about guns being used on movie sets. During a recent interview, Matthew McConaughey states that sets may use guns safely and are able to prevent incidents, like “Rust” from...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Dr. Jennifer Ashton shares heartache after tragic loss

GMA's Dr. Jennifer Ashton had crushing news for her fans when she paid tribute to a colleague who tragically passed away on Friday. The TV star took to her Instagram stories to share her heartache after ABC Atlanta news anchor, Jovita Moore, died just months after she was diagnosed with brain cancer at the age of 53.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

New Prison Photo Of Big Meech Surfaces Online

As the story of The Flenory brothers, Southwest T and Big Meech, continue to wow viewers in the new Starz BMF series produced by 50 Cent, a new photo of the real Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory has surfaced on the web, keeping the spirit of the Black Mafia Family saga alive.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Ernie Johnson Announces the Death of His 33-Year-Old Son Michael

NBA on TNT anchor Ernie Johnson announced on social media on Friday night that his 33-year-old son, Michael, had died. Michael suffered from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which causes severe respiratory issues. Johnson, who hosts “NBA on TNT” with Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley, shares the following note on...
NBA
wmleader.com

A reporter says Bruce Willis once made her wait 9 days for a ‘nightmare’ interview and then didn’t tip the waiter at the restaurant he forced shut

In a new podcast, a journalist says Bruce Willis once made her wait nine days for an interview. Martha Frankel said on “Haileywood” that the actor made a restaurant shut down and then didn’t tip. She also called the overall experience of speaking to him “a nightmare.”. A journalist reflected...
CELEBRITIES
Chicago Defender

Chicago Defender

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chicago Defender is multi-media content provider of news, information and events that cover the interests of the urban African American community with culturally relevant content not regularly serviced by mainstream media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy