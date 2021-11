LEWISTON, Maine — (Editors note: The above video is a segment on 207 featuring Peter Geiger of the Farmers' Almanac.) Want three king-sized candy bars? If you know the password, you can have them!. Farmers' Almanac chief Peter Geiger will be handing out more than 6,000 king-sized candy bars on...

LEWISTON, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO