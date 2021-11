Dave Chappelle has responded to the storm of controversy surrounding his Netflix special The Closer in a 5-minute clip of a live set posted Monday to his Instagram. In it, the comedian, who’s currently in the middle of a national tour, directly addressed the transgender community, saying he would be “more than willing to give you an audience, but you will not summon me. I am not bending to anybody’s demands.” Over the audience’s cheers, he listed off “conditions” for such a meeting to take place, chuckling. “First of all, you cannot come if you have not watched my special from beginning to end. You must come to a place of my choosing, at a time of my choosing, and thirdly, you must admit that Hannah Gadsby is not funny.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO