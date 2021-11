The euro rallied significantly on Friday, only to give up a bit of the gains. There is a lot of volatility in the market right now, and as you can see, the market is sitting just above the 1.16 handle. The 1.16 handle is an area that has been important multiple times, so it is not a huge surprise to see that we are basically sitting just above there. The fact that we gave up gains later in the day was possibly a function of the US dollar spiking after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that tapering was still something that had to be done.

