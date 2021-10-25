CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

First Drive: 2022 Toyota Tundra

By Kimatni D. Rawlins, www.AutomotiveRhythms.com
southernminn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrucks are big business representing high returns and stakes for the auto brands that build them. Yes, Ford, GM, and RAM have been making pickups for what seems like forever, so when the Japanese builders (Toyota and Nissan) entered the contest, hardcore enthusiasts and traditionalists were a bit skeptical. But Tundra...

www.southernminn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gear Patrol

Toyota Leak Suggests a Mysterious Fancy New Tundra Is Coming

Maybe you heard by now, but Toyota just launched the all-new 2022 Tundra. We drove the full-size pickup in San Antonio — and we loved it. It's a revelation compared to the previous generation, which went into production back in 2006. It's on the cutting edge, with a new high-performance V6 hybrid powertrain. Claiming the Tundra outdoes the Ford F-150 would be going too far, but it's now definitively competitive with the best trucks of the full-size set.
CARS
torquenews.com

First Pictures of New Cavalry Blue 2022 Toyota RAV4

Get your first look at 2022 RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid in new color Cavalry Blue. How does it look?. Yesterday I wrote a Torque News story announcing my first official update for the incoming 2022 Toyota RAV4 and Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. Cavalry Blue will be offered as a paint color...
CARS
Reuters

Toyota exec: Not everyone should drive a battery electric vehicle

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Many people are passionate about climate change, but not everybody should drive a battery electric vehicle as a means to combat climate change, Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) Chief Scientist Gill Pratt said on Thursday at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. Pratt's comments, during a discussion on...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyota Safety Sense#Toyotas#Gm#Toyota Tundra#First Drive#Japanese#Americans#South American#Calty Design Research#Technical Muscle#The Tundra Limited
thetimes24-7.com

Toyota Corolla celebrates 50 million cars with its first crossover

Toyota is celebrating its 50 millionth Corolla, a record-setting achievement in the auto industry, but the next 50 million Corollas will be unlike the last. Back in 1968 when the Corolla was introduced, gas cost $0.35 per gallon and the median household income was $7,700. Cars ruled supreme. Today, it’s all about crossovers, hybrids, and electrics. As we celebrate the Corolla’s past, Toyota drives it into the future.
CARS
Business Insider

Toyota's First U.S. Vehicle Plant Shifts Transformation into High Gear

Facility Enhancements and Operational Upgrades: Advanced manufacturing equipment and technologies, coupled with facility layout improvements, will increase the plant's operational speed, flexibility and competitiveness. These improvements will expand TMMK's ability to produce new products, including future electrification. Expansion of Powertrain Capabilities: TMMK's powertrain operation will increase its product mix with...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Tundra Capstone Trim Leaked Online

In May 2020, Toyota filed a patent application for the word "Capstone." At the time, we guessed it would likely be used to designate a high-end trim, slotting in above the usual Limited designation. It appears we may have been right. A picture has leaked online that shows a brand-new Tundra with the word "Capstone" on what appears to be a chrome trim piece spanning the length of the doors.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Toyota Tundra Got Serious Suspension Upgrades

The 2022 Toyota Tundra has an incredibly enhanced ride. Thanks to a few suspension upgrades, the new Toyota Tundra is better equipped for on-road comfort and dominating off-roading challenges. The 2022 Toyota Tundra has a better suspension. Things have been changing for the 2022 Toyota Tundra, thanks to its total...
CARS
Autoblog

2022 Toyota Tundra, Rivian R1T, Blackwing, and Hyundai Kona N Line | Autoblog Podcast #701

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski for a robust week of reviews and news discussion. They start with what they've been driving, and it's a pretty impressive list. The Toyota Tundra and Rivian R1T hold down the truck end of things, with Hyundai Kona N Line and Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing making an appearance on the enthusiast side. The updated Polaris Slingshot rounds things out. Next, they pivot to news, where Maverick guarantees a little more truck talk. That's followed by GM's new 1,000-horsepower monument to crate motor displacement, Stellantis searching for battery partners, details of the new Honda Civic Si and Tesla's massive third-quarter performance. Then, they spend a listener's money.
CARS
arcamax.com

Roadshow: 2022 Toyota Tundra is better in every way

With a hybrid powertrain, butch design, new rear suspension and tons of cabin tech, the 2022 Tundra is a massive improvement over its predecessor. After more than a decade, a new Toyota Tundra is finally here. And after spending a day with Toyota's third-generation full-size truck in Texas, I can confirm it drives better, offers more utility and looks great, to boot.
CARS
104.1 WIKY

Toyota eyes cost cuts, scale with first of EV-only bZ series

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp disclosed on Friday the driving range and other specifications of its bZ4X sport utility vehicle (SUV), the first in a series of EV-only models it plans to launch globally to catch up in the zero-emissions market. The world’s top-selling carmaker has said it will...
CARS
Embedded.com

Renesas R-Car SoCs drive Toyota next-gen multimedia

Toyota has implemented the Renesas R-Car H3 in systems for high-end models equipped with full functionality, and the mid-range R-Car M3 in other vehicle models. Renesas Electronics Corporation said its R-Car H3 and R-Car M3 system-on-chips (SoCs) have been adopted by Toyota Motor Corporation for their next-generation multimedia systems. This system will make its first appearance in the Lexus NX, scheduled for release in November 2021 and later, after which it will also be installed in other Lexus and Toyota branded vehicles.
CARS
enr.com

Useful Surprises Abound in the 2022 Toyota Tundra Pickup

When it comes to the life of a contractor, surprises are not always a good thing. But the 2022 Toyota Tundra is a notable exception. The all-new third-generation of this full-size pickup is filled with a number of unexpected innovations. From advanced powertrain options to a long list of cutting-edge technologies, this thoroughly remade Tundra represents a viable alternative to the half-ton pickups on offer from America’s Big Three automakers.
BUYING CARS
Shropshire Star

This is the bZ4X, Toyota’s first purpose-built electric vehicle

It’s the first vehicle in the firm’s new Beyond Zero sub-brand. Toyota has revealed the bZ4X, the firm’s first purpose-built electric vehicle and the opening model in its new Beyond Zero sub-brand. It’s the first in a series of ‘bZ’ models built on a new, dedicated electric vehicle platform co-developed...
CARS
TechCrunch

Toyota’s first battery EV has 280-mile range and a solar roof option

Toyota will offer the bZ4X in front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive variants. The former will feature a single 150 kW capable of accelerating the car from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in 8.4 seconds. Per the WLTC standard, the automaker claims the FWD model’s 71.4 kWh battery will allow it to travel approximately 500 kilometers or 310 miles on a single charge. Expect that estimate to decrease once the EPA tests the car. It’s also worth noting these measurements come from the Japanese model, which may end up featuring different specifications to whatever model(s) Toyota releases in the US.
CARS
Motor1.com

Toyota Invites Prospective GR86 Buyers To Test Drive The Wrong Car

Everybody knows the Toyota GR86 and the Subaru BRZ are twin brothers. They aren't identical twins – you'll find the slightest differences in trim, and naturally, they wear different badges. But at the end of the day, both cars have the same engine, the same bones, and as such, they drive the same. Or do they?
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy