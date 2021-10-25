CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

What are Kratom Bars and How are they Different from Alcohol Bars?

By LaDonna Dennis
momblogsociety.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKratom has been one of the most influential herbs in the world. It is recognized as a botanical alternative for most medicines. Kratom bars are another thing that is gaining more attention than regular bars. Hence we will talk about how they are different from each other and why do people...

momblogsociety.com

Comments / 1

Related
Observer

The Best Fall Cocktails From Your Favorite Hotel Bars Around the World

Fall is in the air, and what better way to ring in the coziest time of year than with the most delicious cocktail? As much as we all love heading out to a favorite hotel bar and to enjoy a perfectly autumnal drink, sometimes you just need to bring the hotel ambiance into your home and put your bartending skills to the test to concoct the loveliest fall drinks. It’s also a way to bring your favorite hotels into your home, at a time when not everyone is able to jet off to their most-adored haunt.
FOOD & DRINKS
wellbeingmagazine.com

New Vegan bars from Flower & White

You don’t necessarily have to be a vegan or an avid supporter of Veganuary to enjoy the latest plant-based addition to Flower & White’s moreish range of low-calorie melting meringue and Fairtrade chocolate-based bars and bites. The brand renowned for its ‘Live lightly and brightly’ slogan has introduced two brand new fabulously delicious vegan bars to its popular range of ‘better-for-you’ confectionery: VEGAN Melting Strawberry and Melting Chocolate meringue bars. Already award-winning*, these ultimate ‘kind to the planet’ indulgences feature unbelievably scrumptious 100% dairy-free creamy M*LK chocolate and a melt-in-the-mouth chickpea-based meringue middle that will amaze.
FOOD & DRINKS
96.5 KVKI

What Would Happen if You Ate 262 Fun-Sized Candy Bars?

Is it possible to overdose on sugar this Halloween? Can a human being consume so much sugar at one sitting, that they risk death? If true, how much would a person have to eat?. Those tiny fun-sized candy bars that show up in abundance around Halloween look so enticing on the store shelves. How many times have you bought a package of your favorite mini candy bars thinking you'd only eat one, but by the time you got home your front seat was full of empty candy wrappers 'cause you'd eaten the entire package in the car?
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol Consumption#Pub#Bartender#Food Drink#Kratom Bars
shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
FOOD & DRINKS
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to You

Smoking marijuana to treat health ailments like the symptoms from cancer chemotherapy, lenox-gusto syndrome and other conditions does provide some relief and benefits according to the National Institute of Health. That said, smoking marijuana daily and abusing the drug can have serious harmful side effects. Dr. Parham Yashar, MD FACS FAANS Board Certified Neurosurgeon at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital, says, "There is evidence that regular use of cannabis results in changes in the brain, especially in the hippocampus and amygdala—which can have effects on attention, memory, decision-making, and emotional processing, among others." He adds, "Although it is not well-understood, evidence from both animal and human studies suggest that regular heavy use of marijuana and cannabis in adolescents is associated with more persistent negative outcomes than use in adults. This suggests that the young brain may be more vulnerable to the effects of cannabis exposure compared to the adult brain, and its effects on the adolescent brain have been thought to increase the risk of developing mental illnesses such as addiction and psychosis." Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. Joseph Haraszti MD, a world-renowned Psychiatrist and Addictionlogist in Pasadena, CA who explains the damaging effects smoking marijuana can have. Read below to find out the five things to be weary of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS
MarketRealist

Why Is Cream Cheese Flying Off the Shelves in the U.S.?

It's a common sight to encounter empty shelves in grocery stores these days. The U.S. is facing a shortage of many food items. While there isn't a widespread food shortage across the U.S., certain areas are experiencing a strain. Some items like turkeys, pet food, Lunchables, juice boxes, bottled water, and cream cheese have been impacted by the shortage. Why is there a cream cheese shortage in the U.S.?
FOOD & DRINKS
SheFinds

This Is Actually The Worst Canned Food Health Experts Say You Should Stop Eating Because It Causes Discomfort And Bloating

Although it can be a normal part of digestion, bloating can be frustrating, especially when it happens regularly. Beyond hurting your confidence, it can be accompanied by a number of digestive symptoms, most commonly an uncomfortable feeling of fullness. If you experience chronic bloating, it could be a sign that something in your digestive tract has gone awry—if you notice bloating more than normal, it is important to look closely at your lifestyle and get to the root cause.
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Dementia, According to Experts

More than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging," according to the World Health Organization. Signs of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home. There are a number of contributing factors that cause dementia and while there's no cure, there are lifestyle changes that help reduce the risk. Read on to learn more about dementia, what the leading cause is and how to help prevent it—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

If You're Over 60, Do Not Take This OTC Medication Every Day, Officials Say

As you get older, you're more likely to have a number of medications you take every day to address ongoing health issues. Some of these are likely prescribed by your doctor, while others may be over-the-counter (OTC) medications or vitamins that are thought to be beneficial to your day-to-day activities. But are you regularly taking something you shouldn't be? U.S. officials are now recommending that anyone over the age of 60 remove one very common OTC med from their daily routine altogether, because it might end up more harmful than beneficial for older adults. Read on to find out what medication you should not be taking every day.
HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Risk of Developing Dementia Increases If You Have This Blood Type

One very sad aspect about dementia is that many people who have it never get diagnosed with the disease. This happens due to reasons like avoiding medical guidance because of different biases. Roughly 60% of people living with dementia inhabit low and middle-income countries, according to Alzheimer’s Disease International. Whether...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

If You Notice This When You Cough, It May Be a Sign of Heart Failure

You may know that a sudden heart attack can deal major damage to your health, but you might not be aware of the dangers of a slower-developing risk: that of congestive heart failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 6.2 million Americans are currently living with the condition, which develops when your heart can't pump blood efficiently enough to meet your body's needs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy