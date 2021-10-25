CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Update: Is Gas Cheaper Than Electric in Joe Biden’s America?

By Jo Borrás
CleanTechnica
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe high price of gas is proving to be a thorn in the side of President Joe Biden’s administration these days, and that’s leading to more and more people talking about an “early” switch to EVs. Many people who are new to the EV discussion still think of an electric car...

cleantechnica.com

Comments / 1

CNN

Joe Biden's presidency may be transformed by a week

(CNN) — Joe Biden is tantalizingly close to fulfilling what supporters see as the historic promise of his presidency in the coming days, at a critical moment for his social policy transformation at home and his hopes of reclaiming US leadership overseas. After weeks of feuding between moderate and progressive...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MetroTimes

Electric vehicles are more expensive to fuel than gas cars, at least for now

The future is electric, with Big Three automakers like General Motors and Ford investing heavily in manufacturing electric vehicles. Besides being more sustainable for the planet, electric vehicles also promise less maintenance and better performance. EVs are also supposed to be cheaper to fuel than gas-guzzlers. But we're not there...
CARS
eenews.net

Biden talks clean electricity plan, high gas prices

President Biden said yesterday he expects gas prices to remain high until next year and there’s not much he can do about it. At a CNN Town Hall, Biden insisted the cost of gasoline is largely beyond his control, noting much of the price is controlled by OPEC, which had dropped production during the pandemic.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CleanTechnica

General Motors Plans 40,000 EV Chargers Across US & Canada

Many people do not quite understand the idea of plugging in an electric car at home. Once or twice a week — depending on the range of the vehicle and the amount of miles driven — you connect your EV to the wall charger in the evening and wake up to a fully charged battery in the morning. No going out of your way to find a gas station. No dirty hoses to jostle into place. No credit cards to swipe. Just miles and miles of zero emissions driving.
CARS
CleanTechnica

Case Studies Showcase US States & EV Policy

The future of transportation is electric, and many US states have recognized that EVs can help states to meet a variety of economic, environmental, and public health goals. Case studies indicate that, while many policymakers may look to Congress and the federal level to lead the way on EV policy, numerous policymakers at the state level are leading the way. Several US states have begun to enact supportive policy measures for the EV pre-purchases, ownership, infrastructure build-out, and education and outreach.
POLITICS
CleanTechnica

U.S. DOE Announces $209 Million for EV Battery Research

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) yesterday announced $209 million in funding for 26 new laboratory projects focusing on electric vehicles, advanced batteries and connected vehicles. Advanced, lithium-based batteries play an integral role in 21st century technologies such as electric vehicles, stationary grid storage, and defense applications that will be critical to securing America’s clean energy future. Additionally, DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory announced the Li-Bridge, a new public-private partnership to bridge gaps in the domestic lithium battery supply chain. Both announcements support the Biden-Harris administration goals to make America a global leader in electric vehicle and battery innovation, advance the development of these technologies to save families money, lower carbon pollution, and create high-quality jobs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KRON4 News

Elon Musk, ‘the richest person on the planet,’ criticizes Biden’s billionaire tax

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter Monday to criticize President Joe Biden’s proposed ‘billionaires’ tax’. The proposal would add a new special tax on the assets, not the income, of billionaires to help pay for child care, universal pre-kindergarten, child tax credits, family leave and environmental initiatives. “Exactly. Eventually, […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CleanTechnica

Biden & Democrat Proposals Include $8,000 To $10,000 Rebate For Tesla Buyers (Instead of $0) — But Some Tesla Fans Are Upset

A few years ago, Tesla surpassed 200,000 sales in the United States. That led to the phaseout of the US federal tax credit (up to $7,500) for Tesla buyers in the US of A. GM passed the 200,000 vehicle milestone a little while later, but every other automaker can still tell their customers that if they buy one of their EVs today, they can get a $7,500 tax credit from the US government.
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

No, EVs Aren’t Going To Overload Electric Grids

A few weeks ago, right-wing media site NewsMax ran a piece centered around an out-of-context Elon Musk quote. “If we shift all transport to electric than electricity demand approximately doubles … this is going to create a lot of challenges with the grid,” NewsMax quoted Musk as saying, before going on to scare readers about electric vehicles.
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

Proposed US EV Incentives Have Created A Storm Of International Outrage

Joe Biden wants to push the EV revolution forward. That’s a good thing. But how to do that has become a contentious debate in the hallowed halls of Congress, where legislative action is dictated primarily by promises of future campaign contributions made by highly paid lobbyists for special interests. Senator...
POLITICS
Washington Times

Biden's assault on Texas oil and gas

Reconciliation typically means the restoration of friendly relations. Still, to President Joe Biden, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and liberal Democrats in Washington, D.C., it means harmful taxes, increased costs on American families, and billions in out-of-control spending on wasteful green energy projects. If this is friendly, then what does hostile look like?
TEXAS STATE
reviewjournal.com

COMMENTARY: A restful escape from Joe Biden’s angry America

It’s not until you leave the United States that you realize how angry Americans are. This month my wife the travel agent and I took a cruise in the Mediterranean from Athens to Barcelona by way of stops on the Greek island of Santorini and in Sicily. It was the...
U.S. POLITICS
fox40jackson.com

Sen. Josh Hawley: America under Joe Biden is a land of scarcity and want

Long a land of abundance, the United States has become a land of scarcity under President Joe Biden. Store shelves are increasingly empty, the cost of basic goods is soaring, supply chains are failing, foreign imports are backlogged at our ports, and a government-induced energy crunch has driven up prices at the pump to seven-year highs.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CleanTechnica

Old Nissan LEAF Batteries Being Used For Grid-Scale Storage In California

“Buy low and sell high” may be the ultimate expression of how to be successful in business. It works, whether you are selling apples, oranges, or electricity. Most of us don’t realize how much the cost of electricity varies during each day, each week, and each month. If you can buy electricity cheaply now and sell it back to the grid later for more money…well, that is the essence of a successful business.
CALIFORNIA STATE

