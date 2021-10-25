Update: Is Gas Cheaper Than Electric in Joe Biden’s America?

Many people do not quite understand the idea of plugging in an electric car at home. Once or twice a week — depending on the range of the vehicle and the amount of miles driven — you connect your EV to the wall charger in the evening and wake up to a fully charged battery in the morning. No going out of your way to find a gas station. No dirty hoses to jostle into place. No credit cards to swipe. Just miles and miles of zero emissions driving.

