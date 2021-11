The metaverse is a collection of alternate realities where people can connect, interact, and socialize. It is the intersection of the physical space and a visually-enhanced physical iteration of reality. Facebook and Microsoft have already committed significant funds towards building the metaverse. Companies are looking to expand their reach and meet customers where they are - without necessarily going through third parties and other intermediaries. Brands have seen massive impacts from concepts like digital clothing and world-building concepts like Grand Theft Auto, League of Legends, and Fortnite have been able to set a culture.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO