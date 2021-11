The Caldwell Police Department announced on Thursday that police have arrested four people in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in Caldwell back in September. According to Lt. Joey Hoadley with Caldwell PD, just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 17 near the intersection of Indiana Avenue and Hillcrest Street in Caldwell, a shooting happened during a fight between two groups of people. During the fight, one of the people pulled out a handgun and fired several times, hitting Jose Hernandez and another 19-year-old man.

CALDWELL, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO