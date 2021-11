Scotty McCreery will be hitting the road next year for a headlining tour!. The country crooner made the big announcement following his fourth consecutive No. 1 hit, “You Time” and his fifth studio album, Same Truck. The American Idol alum will be touring across the United States in fifteen cities where fans can hear his new record live. Firstly, he’s currently doing a string of shows in the Midwest and has apparently been testing out the music from the album.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO