11 African Lions Test Positive For COVID At Denver Zoo

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver is launching a new on-demand ride share pilot program in the Montbello neighborhood. The goal is to give its residents more options for commuting. The Montbello Connector is free for residents, but they either have to download the Montbello Connector mobile app or call 720-868-0560 to request rides. Services are offered in English and Spanish. (credit: City Of Denver) Three vehicles will offer trips on weekdays from 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. in Montbello and/or between the Peoria Rail Station and the neighborhood, the city says. In September of 2020, the city chose Montbello for its program following a study, community engagement and help from RTD. (credit: City Of Denver) “What we learned is that a ride share program could fill transportation needs of youth, older adults, and people who don’t own vehicles in this community,” the city states on its webpage. The pilot program is scheduled to last one year.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO