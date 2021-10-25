CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

11 African Lions Test Positive For COVID At Denver Zoo

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (KCNC-TV) – COVID-19 has infected the lions at the Denver Zoo. Zookeepers are caring for 11 African lions that have tested positive. Keepers say they’ve observed them coughing, sneezing and acting lethargic. The lions are...

sacramento.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Zoo Knoxville mourning loss of African lion, Jimmy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville announced the death of Jimmy, a 15-year-old African lion, who was humanely euthanized on Friday, due to age-related health issues. Jimmy was born at Zoo Knoxville in 2006 and lived with his long-time companion Zarina in the Valley of the Kings, a spokesperson said. The lion was being treated for spinal issues that are often seen in lions of advanced age, but he began struggling with mobility in his hind legs last week, the release stated.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Zoo#Zoos#Denver Zoo#Our Zoo#Lions#African Lions Test#Kcnc Tv#Life Sciences#Covid
Daily Mail

15 lions at two US zoos have tested positive for COVID's delta variant: Big cats showed 'mild signs' including coughing and sneezing

Multiple groups of lions at two separate zoos across the U.S. have tested positive for COVID-19, specifically the delta variant, the animal sanctuaries said on Monday. Eleven African lions at Colorado's Denver Zoo and four from Utah's Hogle Zoo have been observed experiencing symptoms of the virus, including coughing, sneezing and acting lethargic.
ANIMALS
953wiki.com

Walmart issues Recall of Products

Walmart Recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Due to Rare and Dangerous Bacteria; Two Deaths Investigated:. 1. Walmart Recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Due to Rare and Dangerous Bacteria; Two Deaths Investigated:. Recall Date:...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Denver

Denver Launches Microtransit Pilot Program In Montbello

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver is launching a new on-demand ride share pilot program in the Montbello neighborhood. The goal is to give its residents more options for commuting. The Montbello Connector is free for residents, but they either have to download the Montbello Connector mobile app or call 720-868-0560 to request rides. Services are offered in English and Spanish. (credit: City Of Denver) Three vehicles will offer trips on weekdays from 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. in Montbello and/or between the Peoria Rail Station and the neighborhood, the city says. In September of 2020, the city chose Montbello for its program following a study, community engagement and help from RTD. (credit: City Of Denver) “What we learned is that a ride share program could fill transportation needs of youth, older adults, and people who don’t own vehicles in this community,” the city states on its webpage. The pilot program is scheduled to last one year.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: As Cases Rise, COVID Patients Are Using A Lot Of Hospital Resources

DENVER (CBS4)– As Autumn transitions into Winter, COVID-19 case numbers are dropping nationally, but rising in Colorado. Those rising cases are taking a toll on Colorado hospitals. (credit: CBS) “This is probably the biggest challenge our hospitals have faced in the modern era,” says Cara Welch is the Senior Director of Communications for The Colorado Hospital Association. You may have heard stories recently of ambulances diverting to different hospitals because there are no more beds, or of elective procedures being canceled because hospitals need the staff. Those are actions hospitals can take when they get too busy to release some of the pressure....
COLORADO STATE
TheConversationCanada

Outdoor play in Canada should continue beyond the COVID-19 pandemic

An important incidental change that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic has been our collective rediscovery of the outdoors. As we begin building back better, we have an opportunity to leverage this re-engagement to enhance our connection with the outdoors and improve child health and development. As a postdoctoral fellow working in child and youth mental health promotion and a research manager for Outdoor Play Canada, we are examining new ways to increase young people’s access to the outdoors to promote their social, emotional, mental and physical health. The pandemic highlighted major inequities in access to natural spaces across Canadian communities,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

Nantucket Hospital Delivers 5 Babies During Nor’easter, Including 3 Early Deliveries

NANTUCKET (CBS) — A hospital in Nantucket experienced a baby boom during the Nor’easter. The Nantucket Cottage Hospital said they delivered five newborns as the storm blew through the area, including three that were unplanned. Beverly Turney, Nurse Manager at NCH for the Labor, Delivery Recovery and Postpartum Department, said there may been a correlation between the weather conditions and the amount of babies delivered. “It used to be an old wives’ tale that storms cause babies to be delivered, but over the years we’ve seen that when barometric pressure drops, waters break prematurely and babies are delivered,” said Turney. View this...
NANTUCKET, MA
CBS DFW

As Halloween Approaches, A Look At Health Benefits Of A ‘Safe Scare’

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s the time of year for haunted houses and horror movies, and it turns out there may well be some health benefits to giving yourself a good scare. “Every time someone jumps out and you scream then you immediately laugh, because we know we’re in a safe place,” said Dr. Christa McIntyre Rodriguez, an associate professor of neuroscience with UT Dallas. “That safe scare is what we really crave.” She said these scary events can serve as an outlet where you can release pent up fears. The doctor said it can also help you feel stronger and sharper. “We experience that...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Denver

Mobile COVID Vaccine Bus At Arapahoe Basin On Saturday

ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is traveling across the state with its mobile COVID-19 bus in an effort to get more people vaccinated. On Friday, the bus was at Arapahoe Basin, where it will be again on Saturday. (credit: CBS) The bus is offering the Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine for people ages 18 and over. The bus is also offering a first, second or booster shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. It’s quick and easy to get your shot. (credit: CBS) “It took about 5 to 10 minutes, fill out the form and then they called your name and go in, piece of cake,” said vaccine recipient Larry Ziruolo. The mobile COVID-19 vaccine bus will be out at A-Basin again on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy