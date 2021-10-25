Two Teens Injured in Crash on Route 85

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An early morning crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car sent four people to the hospital, including a mother and her two daughters. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday on the ramp onto Interstate 95 northbound near Bridge and State Road. According to Philadelphia police, a Ford Fusion going west on Bridge Street was trying to turn onto the I-95 ramp as the 2017 Mack Truck tractor-trailer went east. The tractor-trailer crashed into the car as the driver turned. Emergency personnel took the woman and her two daughters, along with the tractor-trailer driver, to the hospital. One daughter is in critical condition with two broken legs. The other daughter, a child, has minor injuries, while the mother is awaiting X-rays. The truck driver complained of pain, but there was no further update on their condition. The crash is still under investigation.

