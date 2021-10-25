CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Two Teens Injured in Crash on Route 85

By Aly Delp
explorejeffersonpa.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say two area teens were injured in a crash that occurred on State Route 85 earlier this month. According to Indiana-based State Police, the accident happened around 5:19 p.m. on October 16, on State Route 85 just north of State Route 210, in...

www.explorejeffersonpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
106.9 KROC

Two Teens Hurt In Traffic Crash Near Faribault

Elko New Market, MN (KROC AM News) - Two teenagers were hurt in a traffic crash involving a semi-truck Monday in rural Scott County. The State Patrol reports the accident happened around 9:45 pm on I-35 about 10 miles north of Faribault. Both vehicles were headed south at the time of the crash.
FARIBAULT, MN
montanarightnow.com

Two killed, two injured in crash near Deer Lodge Saturday

DEER LODGE, Mont. - Two people were killed and two were injured in a crash near Deer Lodge early Saturday morning. According to Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), a 2011 Mazda 3 was southbound on N Frontage Rd. when the driver failed to negotiate a sharp curve and overcorrected. The car...
DEER LODGE, MT
ozarkradionews.com

Two vehicle crash near West Plains leaves two men injured

West Plains, MO – A two-vehicle crash last night near West Plains has left two men with serious injuries. The accident occurred on US 160, four miles east of West Plains at 6:07 p.m. A 1999 Ford Ranger driven by Mason Rideout, 32 of West Plains, turned into the path...
WEST PLAINS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Monroe Local News

Update: Charges pending in motorcycle crash that injured two

Georgia State Patrol reports that charges are pending in a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on Wednesday morning, Oct. 20, 2021, that resulted in two people being transported to the hospital with critical injuries. According to GSP Post 46 Assistant Commander Cpl. Cal Barton, indications are that a...
GEORGIA STATE
wktn.com

Two Injured in Findlay Crash Sunday Afternoon

A crash in Findlay Sunday afternoon injured two people. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, 19 year old Gabriel Kentris, of Arlington, was driving south on 236 when a northbound vehicle being operated by a juvenile male from Rawson spun out of control and struck her car in the driver’s side door.
FINDLAY, OH
Chronicle

Lacey Teen Injured in Mason County Crash, State Patrol Says

A Lacey woman, 16, was injured Saturday afternoon after the off-road vehicle she was riding in rolled onto its side, according to Washington State Patrol. The 21-year-old male driver from Gig Harbor and a second passenger — a male teenager, 17 — were not injured in the wreck. About 4:...
MASON COUNTY, WA
kq2.com

Two injured following crash near neighborhood bar

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people were sent to the hospital Wednesday after a collision between a red Ford F-150 and a Buick crossover near the Adams Bar and Grill. The accident happened just after 11 near S 17th and Commercial St. Police said the F-150 was leaving the bar's parking...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#State Route 85#State Police#State Route 210#Psp#Eyt Media Group Inc
Daily Review & Sunday Review

Three Sayre teens involved in Sheshequin Road crash; one injured

SHESHEQUIN TOWNSHIP – A 16-year-old boy from Sayre was transported to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for suspected minor injuries and another was cited for speeding following a Sheshequin Road crash Monday evening. Around 3:02 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police said, a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling north on Sheshequin Road...
SAYRE, PA
supertalk929.com

One Dead, Two Seriously Injured In Two Vehicle Crash In Lebanon Virginia

Virginia State Police are confirming a two vehicle crash in the Town of Lebanon Virginia has claimed one life and left two people with serious injuries. Virginia State Police say in a release, the crash occurred when a sedan and a Ford pickup truck hauling a trailer collided on Route 19 near Regional Park Road Monday afternoon. As of late Monday evening the identities have not been released by Virginia State Police. The investigation is on going and State Police are being assisted by Lebanon Virginia Police.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWO News

Three Teens Injured In Alcohol Related Crash In DeKalb County Sunday Morning

WATERLOO, Ind. (WOWO): A Sunday morning crash in DeKalb County left three people injured. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene of County Road 27 in the 1400 block on reports of a single vehicle crash. At 3:16 A.M. Sunday morning crews found a 2004 Ford Taurus driven by 18-year-old Summer Restle of Garret that had attempted to turn on to County Road 14 at a high rate of speed but missed the turn. The vehicle continued south into a field where it came to rest. Two male passengers in the vehicle were transported from the scene to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
Star News Online

Two killed, two injured in plane crash near Holly Ridge airstrip

NEW DETAILS:Investigation underway into Holly Ridge plane crash that killed two, injured two. Two people died and two people suffered injuries when a small passenger plane crashed near the Holly Ridge airstrip Thursday afternoon, according to Brandon Longo, Holly Ridge fire chief. There were four people onboard the private plane....
HOLLY RIDGE, NC
natchitochesparishjournal.com

TWO INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH ON LA. HWY 494 NEAR NATCHITOCHES

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on La. Hwy 494 near Natchitoches this afternoon according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. At 3:17pm, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, Natchitoches City Fire Rescue, Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #6 and NPSO Rescue responded to NATCOM 911 Center reports of a two-vehicle crash involving injuries and possible entrapment on La. Hwy 494 near Orchard Run east of Natchitoches, La.
LOUISIANA STATE
northcentralpa.com

Crash closes Route 15 at Allenwood, at least two responders exposed to fentanyl

Allenwood, Pa. – State police continue to investigate a single-vehicle rollover crash that occurred Saturday afternoon at Route 15 and Poplar Avenue in Gregg Township, Union County. Route 15 was closed in both directions for several hours for investigative purposes after the crash occurred at 4:32 p.m., according to a...
ALLENWOOD, PA
Post-Bulletin

Two injured in Dodge County crash Wednesday morning

BERNE -- Two men were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Milton Township. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash just before 7:45 a.m. A 2018 Subaru Outback was northbound on Minnesota Highway 57 and a 2009 Pontiac G6 was eastbound on Dodge County Road 24 when they collided in the intersection.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Elderly Driver, Passenger Injured In New London Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two octogenarians were hospitalized Monday afternoon following a crash in New London. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 9 around 4:45 p.m. An 82-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Silverado pulled onto Highway 9, failing to yield for a 38-year-old driver heading west on Highway 23, the sheriff’s office said. The 82-year-old man and his 80-year-old passenger were both injured.   More On WCCO.com: 6 Armed Carjackings Reported In 5 Hours In South Minneapolis: ‘People Have The Perception That It’s Dangerous To Be Out’ Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings Man Dies In North Minneapolis Shooting Sunday Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX
NEW LONDON, MN
CBS Philly

Mother, 2 Daughters Injured In Tractor-Trailer Crash Near Interstate 95 Ramp

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An early morning crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car sent four people to the hospital, including a mother and her two daughters. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday on the ramp onto Interstate 95 northbound near Bridge and State Road. According to Philadelphia police, a Ford Fusion going west on Bridge Street was trying to turn onto the I-95 ramp as the 2017 Mack Truck tractor-trailer went east. The tractor-trailer crashed into the car as the driver turned. Emergency personnel took the woman and her two daughters, along with the tractor-trailer driver, to the hospital. One daughter is in critical condition with two broken legs. The other daughter, a child, has minor injuries, while the mother is awaiting X-rays. The truck driver complained of pain, but there was no further update on their condition. The crash is still under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Vehicle Slams into Tree on Route 949; Woman Injured

HEATH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a vehicle slammed into a tree along State Route 949 on Friday evening. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened around 5:29 p.m. on Friday, October 29, on Route 949, in Heath Township, Jefferson County. Police say 51-year-old Melissa K. Bush, of...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy