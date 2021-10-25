CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

ATV Crash Leaves 14-Year-Old Dead in Susquehanna County

By Kathy Whyte
98.1 The Hawk
98.1 The Hawk
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pennsylvania State Police say a 14-year-old boy is dead after crashing an all-terrain-vehicle on Campbell Road near Lynn Cemetery...

981thehawk.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Susquehanna County, PA
Accidents
City
Springville Township, PA
Susquehanna County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Susquehanna County, PA
98.1 The Hawk

Starucca Man Accused of Destroying Christmas Trees

Authorities accused a Northeast Pennsylvania man of what sounds like a real "Grinch" of a crime in Susquehanna County. Pennsylvania State Police say 83-year-old Regis Magnus of Starrucca is accused of removing “posted” no-trespassing signs from property on Little Ireland Road, pulling down a metal mesh fence and destroying 220 Christmas trees.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
98.1 The Hawk

Gun Shown at South Side Binghamton Gas Station

City of Binghamton Police are investigating an early morning incident October 27 in which a person reported being threatened by two men armed with what appeared to be a handgun at a south side gas station. The incident reportedly happened a little after 4:30 a.m. at the Speedway on Conklin...
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy