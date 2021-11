If you've never been, you need to add Palisades-Kepler State Park to your fall bucket list!. There are plenty of gorgeous places here in Eastern Iowa, but my number one favorite has to be Palisades-Kepler State Park in Mount Vernon. I visited the park for the first time during my first year living in Iowa, and I've been going back ever since. Part of my love for Palisades is because being by the water reminds me of being home in Michigan, but I also love that it feels like a little escape, even though it's only 20 minutes from my house.

MOUNT VERNON, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO