DTN Livestock Midday: Buying Redevelops Across Cattle Futures

OMAHA (DTN) -- After Sunday evening's open, December corn is trading down 1/2 cent, January soybeans are up 2 1/2 cents. December KC wheat is up 2 1/2 cents and December Minneapolis wheat is unchanged. The seven-day forecast expects below normal temperatures across the Midwest with mostly dry weather, favorable for the resumption of harvest after last week's rains. In South America, the seven-day forecast anticipates rain for most crop areas in Brazil and Argentina, favorable for an early start to crops. The G-20 summit concluded Sunday with leaders pledging to strengthen supply chains, reported CNBC.com. December Dow Jones futures are trading up 97 points and the December U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.04. December gold is trading down $0.70 and December crude oil is trading down 54 cents a barrel.

AGRICULTURE ・ 12 HOURS AGO