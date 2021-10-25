Online threat, milk carton prompts early dismissal at Ritenour High School

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- An online threat and a poor decision in the school cafeteria prompted a St. Louis County high school to dismiss students early Monday.

The Ritenour School District disclosed they were notified of a post on social media that was a possible threat to the high school. Following the alleged threat, the school district issued a letter to parents in which they stated they were taking the threat seriously and fully cooperating with police.

"As they were investigating the situation to determine if the threat was credible, someone made a poor decision in our cafeteria today to pop a milk carton,” explained Dr. Bruce Green, Director of Secondary Education at Ritenour High School. “That resulted in students leaving the building and also calling their parents to come pick them up from school."

Administers told News 4 they chose to dismiss students in the wake of the chaos. They also said no one was injured and no weapons were found. The student involved in the cafeteria incident will be disciplined, school officials said.