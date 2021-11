One man is dead and a woman is seriously injured in a crash following a police pursuit in Montgomery County. According to the Kansas highway patrol, the crash happened Friday morning just before 11:00 am on County Road 3875, just 2 miles east of US Highway 75. A car driven by 28-year-old Justin Frostad of Neodeshea was involved in a police pursuit with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office when it lost control after crossing the railroad tracks.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO