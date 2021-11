Saint Xavier University’s (SXU) Academic Success Coaching (ASC) program is here to help nursing students reach academic success. Initiated several years ago, the program was designed to provide additional support for nursing students. The program was started by nursing professor Patricia Kelly and is carried on today by nursing faculty Katie Soso, MSN, RN, CNE, CPSN-R, ISPAN-F, and Carly Bruno, FNP-C, MSN, RN, who meet with students to identify and address areas of opportunity and offer expert insights regarding study techniques, test-taking strategies, and resource identification. The program also offers workshops addressing frequently-identified areas of opportunity.

