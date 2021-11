INDIANAPOLIS - A new report from BioCrossroads shows the investments from three seed funds launched over the last 15 years have proven fruitful. The Indiana Seed Funds from the state's life sciences initiative have invested a total of more than $20 million in 32 life sciences startups and those companies have gone on to raise nearly $800 million in additional funding. "What we have been able to do ensure that those companies are in a position to access that larger pool of capital," said BioCrossroads Chief Executive Officer Patty Martin.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO