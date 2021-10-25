CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Ski Resort In New Hampshire Might Be Even Better In The Fall When The Hiking Trails Are At Peak Beauty

By Michelle
 6 days ago

Every single season in New Hampshire is somehow even better than the last. Summer is green and warm and when fall rolls around we’re sad to see it go. But inevitably the changing leaves and chill in the air becomes exactly what we need. It’s hard to see fall go until the first snow reminds us just how great this state is in the winter. And, of course, spring is a welcome arrival after too much cold. If you’re one of the people who have a preference for winter, we have a great idea to make you come around to fall. Consider visiting this ski resort, which offers some serious beauty before a single ski can be strapped on for the winter!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fAuk7_0ccGRemY00
You might be more familiar with Loon Mountain in Lincoln as a ski destination.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25V0aX_0ccGRemY00
It's a great one, but it's just as fantastic in the in the summer and fall.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jPl5D_0ccGRemY00
Located in the heart of the White Mountains, the surrounding trees are beautiful.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UjyS3_0ccGRemY00
One thing you might not know is that Loon Mountain offers some of the best hiking in the area.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yE3N0_0ccGRemY00
There are three main trails ranging from .6 to 1.6 miles.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oFsJ6_0ccGRemY00
Sunset Loop starts at the summit of Loon Peak and features the shortest of the elevations at just 300 feet up and down.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15i1P1_0ccGRemY00
The 1.6-mile Bear Claw Trail runs to the top of Loon Mountain and features the highest elevation gain at 1,200 feet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=192ZlV_0ccGRemY00
The 0.6-mile Brookway Trail goes up 500 vertical feet and has some of the best views of Boyle Brook.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xkT5y_0ccGRemY00
Each trail is beautiful and an unexpected feature of a ski resort. Make your way there in the spring through fall and make new memories at this beloved ski spot!

Loon Mountain hiking trails offer more than 3 miles of fun. You can learn more about the options by checking out the website here. You can also follow Loon Mountain on Facebook. Be sure to check the weather and consider calling before making the trip to make sure the trails are open. When ski season arrives you’ll need to make other plans. They can be reached on 603-745-8111.

To truly take advantage of all the beauty in New Hampshire take this 3-hour drive through New Hampshire to see this year’s beautiful fall colors!

Address: Loon Mountain Resort, 60 Loon Mountain Rd, Lincoln, NH 03251, USA

