CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Couple arrested after Texas lab pulls DNA from baby’s rib found 30 years ago

By Julius Ayo, WAVY
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RNwGV_0ccGQVp600

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities arrested a couple after a Texas lab examined DNA evidence from an infant’s remains found 30 years ago in the trash in Nags Head, North Carolina.

On the morning of April 4, 1991, members of Nags Head Police were sent to the 8600 block of East Tides Drive regarding a report of human remains found in a trash can rack.

According to a release from police, when officers got to the scene, they found the body of an infant whose gender could not be established due to the body’s advanced state of decomposition.

CRIME NEWS: Can you ID? Over $4,000 of fresh and frozen seafood stolen

Over the years, Nags Head Police worked on the unsolved case of “Baby Doe.” In 2019, officers began a re-investigation and sent the infant’s rib bone to a private lab in Woodlands, Texas, called Othram for forensic analysis.

Othram was able to recover human DNA from the bone and used that hereditary material to conduct a genealogical profile, which eventually led officials back to a family in North Carolina.

After further investigation, police arrested 54-year-old Scott Gordon Poole and his wife, 51-year-old Robyn Lynn Byrum, on Oct. 21, 2021. The couple lived in Taylorsville, North Carolina. They have been charged with concealing the birth of a child, a Class I felony. Officials say additional charges may be pending.

Poole and Byrum were booked at the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office with bonds set at $250,000 for both and have since been transferred to the Dare County Detention Center.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
City
Township Of Taylorsville, NC
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Nags Head, NC
Nags Head, NC
Crime & Safety
Texoma's Homepage

Boy beaten with belt on stomach and arms, police say

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman is arrested for child abuse after police and CPS investigators said she used a belt to hit her son in the stomach and arms. According to records, Ashley McCleskey is charged with injury to a child. The police report stated the child’s grandmother first called police about the boy’s […]
BURKBURNETT, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Crime News#Nags Head Police#Texomashomepage Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Texoma's Homepage

One dead in multiple vehicle wreck on US 281

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One person is dead in a multiple vehicle wreck on US 281 north of Scotland. Rescuers responded to a wreck around Shoshone park about 6:45 p.m. Soon after, first responders were called to transport injured parties. Archer County Sheriff’s deputies and Scotland Volunteer Fire Department units were controlling traffic on US […]
SCOTLAND, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Multiple units working wreck on US 281

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple units are on scene at a wreck on U.S. Highway 281. The wreck happened north of Scotland. Our crew on scene saw two vehicles in what looked like a head on collision. No other information is available. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more info.
SCOTLAND, TX
Texoma's Homepage

5 vehicle wreck in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple units are responding to the scene of a reported five-car wreck that happened this morning. Around 11:05 a.m. Thursday, October 28, police were called to the scene of a wreck that happened between Kell East and Kemp by Starbucks. Kell East and Kemp are backed up with traffic delays. Reporters […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

One hospitalized following early morning multi-vehicle crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was hospitalized following a wreck involving multiple vehicles early Thursday morning on Kell Boulevard. The call came in around 6:58 a.m. Thursday, October 28 in reference to a wreck involving multiple vehicles on Kell Boulevard, in between the cross streets of Broad Street and Holliday Street. Officers with the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

1K+
Followers
832
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy