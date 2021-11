Fit for an Autopsy’s new song, “Pandora,” is a fuckin’ banger. How much of a fuckin’ banger? It has two equally-annihilative breakdowns. TWO!. And the rest of the song is great, too. It’s not like some bands where you’re really just killing time until the breakdown(s) arrive(s). There are parts that are much more European melodeath and much less American deathcore. It’s all blended seamlessly. Like I said — the song’s a fuckin’ banger.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO