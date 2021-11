Texas A&M has been presented with a consultation report which suggests heavy alterations to university structure, including mentions of significant departmental consolidation. A&M may see major changes to the alignment throughout the university after partnering with MGT of America Consulting, or MGT, and Martin+Crumpton Group to review university efficiency. With the Oct. 25 public release of the comprehensive review’s final report, university President M. Katherine Banks asked for feedback on the report’s recommendations from campus members for the next two weeks before her administration implements any changes come December.

COLLEGES ・ 6 DAYS AGO