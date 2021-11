There’s a difficult dynamic between my boyfriend and me where he is often sarcastic, saying the opposite of what he means, and I instinctively think he’s serious and really being unkind or impatient, and then I react defensively. He is a lovely, gentle person and whenever I have brought it up he has been very apologetic and understanding – but it’s just the way he talks. He went to a very academic university and there is clearly a lot of clever “banter” at his workplace now, so it seems normal to him – but I just come from a different background and I don’t have the ear for it. Will we learn to meet each other halfway – and what does halfway even mean when you’re talking about either meaning what you say or meaning the opposite?

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 16 HOURS AGO