Wins continue to pile up for the Arizona Cardinals, as the team improved to 7-0 Sunday following a 31-5 victory over the Houston Texans.

It was a game where all cylinders were firing for Arizona following a slow start on offense. The Texans went up 5-0 early after sacking quarterback Kyler Murray for a safety and scoring a field goal on the ensuing possession.

From there, the Cardinals quickly tightened up and dominated the rest of the way, scoring 31 unanswered points to keep their record squeaky clean.

Many of the story lines were dominated by former Texans DeAndre Hopkins and J.J. Watt. After downplaying the aspect of a "revenge" game against Houston, Watt and Hopkins performed quite well against their former team.

Hopkins had seven receptions for 53 yards and one score, while Watt recorded a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit, consistently finding himself in the backfield throughout the course of the game.

Notable Numbers From Cardinals 31-5 Win Over Texans

32: Hopkins has now caught passes against every NFL team thanks to a second-quarter catch against the Texans. Hopkins also caught his seventh touchdown pass of the year, surpassing his 2020 total.

1,068: After their 31-5 victory, the Cardinals helped achieve the 1,068th unique score in NFL history.

1: Tight end Zach Ertz became the first player in NFL history to record touchdown catches in back-to-back games in the same season for two different teams.

6: The Cardinals have now scored over 30 points in six of their seven games this season, and are just one of four teams in the NFL to average over 30 points per game. Dallas, Buffalo and Tampa Bay are the others.

Running back James Conner also reached the end zone for the sixth time this year, matching his 2020 total in Pittsburgh.

That number also applies to the amount of sacks linebacker Markus Golden has this season, which leads the team. Golden has recorded four of those in the previous two games with fellow linebacker Chandler Jones out due to COVID.

Golden is the only player in the NFL with six sacks and four forced fumbles.