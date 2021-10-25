CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Dan Mullen Talks Georgia, Quarterback Situation

By Brooks Austin
DawgsDaily
 6 days ago

Florida head coach Dan Mullen faced the media on Monday and was asked pretty early on what he was going to be doing with the quarterback position.

Emory Jones has been the starter for the better part of the season, but he's certainly not been the only quarterback to play. Anthony Richards has played a good bit this season as well.

As Georgia and Florida are set to face off on Saturday afternoon, Dan Mullen says that they will be playing both quarterbacks and will prepare to play both quarterbacks.

It's a similar approach to what Georgia and Kirby Smart are planning to do according to Smart on Monday. The only difference having been that Florida has actually played both of this season.

According to Mullen, they are likely to give both players close to even amounts of reps during the week leading up to the football game. He stated that they have to make sure they have multiple guys ready to play anyways because of the possibility for injuries anyways. So, he will "continue to grow and develop" both quarterbacks during the practice week.

Emory Jones has completed 67.4% of his passes on the year for 1304 yards, 10 TDs to 9 INTs. Richardson on the other hand has thrown just 37 attempts on the year, with 19 of those attempts coming the past Saturday against LSU.

Injury Report

  • QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - Day to Day
  • RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - Questionable
  • RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
  • OT, Jamaree Salyer (Ankle) - Questionable
  • WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
  • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
  • WR, Arian Smith (Shin) - Questionable
  • WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
  • WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable
  • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
  • S, Christopher Smith (Shoulder) - Questionable
  • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
  • CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
  • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

Scouting Report: Who is Aliou Bah?

