CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said Ahead Of Michigan State Game

By Brandon Brown
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ctJMz_0ccGLWbC00

No. 6 Michigan is 7-0. No. 7 Michigan State is 7-0. ESPN Gameday, Fox Big Noon Kickoff and Barstool Sports will all be in East Lansing for the game on Saturday. The two programs haven't met as top-ten teams since the 1960s. The two teams have never met as undefeated teams this deep into the season.

Giddy up.

Saturday's game between the Wolverines and Spartans in East Lansing has turned into one of the marquee matchups of the entire college football season and literally everyone will know about it if they don't already. With both of the preeminent pregame shows in town, everyone across the country will see exactly what the game means. Because of that, there were a few extra media members inside of Schembechler Hall today as Jim Harbaugh got the week rolling with his press conference.

"Now we're in a situation — huge game. In some ways [the 'one game at a time' approach] is similar, but in some ways it definitely gets turned up a notch."

There's no doubt about it.

This game always means more than a regular Big Ten game and I'm glad Jim Harbaugh acknowledged that. This year, however, with the undefeated records, the top-ten rankings and the overall narrative surrounding Harbaugh and his record against MSU, Mel Tucker and top-15 teams on the road, it's absolutely massive. Harbaugh knows it, acknowledged it and addressed it — publicly. I think that bodes well for the rest of the week of preparation.

"[Payton Thorne] is very good scrambling. He's averaging about 8 yards per run."

This is a very small, very specific quote and stat, but I think it's noteworthy that Harbaugh had it at the ready. We've already watched Noah Vedral from Rutgers and Adrian Martinez from Nebraska have some success running the ball against Michigan, so I'm sure Harbaugh and the defense are well aware of Thorne's abilities.

In a matchup like this inside Spartan Stadium, timely runs, big-play scrambles or quarterback rushing touchdowns can be huge momentum boosts. Thorne hasn't put up eye-popping rushing numbers this season but he's capable and you know MSU will pull out all the stops to beat U-M. If Thorne running the ball works, we'll see it often.

"It's an elimination mindset, a playoff mindset at this point. Win this game, it'll help your chances."

The last part of the quote is obvious, but I'm not sure I've ever really heard Jim Harbaugh talk about winning the conference or making the playoff or winning a national championship with five games left on the schedule and a huge matchup looming.

I personally love that he did. With the team being undefeated and No. 6 in the nation, these goals need to be talked about and talked about often. They're realistic at this point and can be used as major motivation. The team is obviously together, driven and focused, but hearing words like "Big Ten title" and "national championship" on a regular basis can be great for morale.

"[Josh Gattis] has been creative and not predictable. I think he has a good feel for calling the game on third down and in all the situations — third down, fourth down and red zone. Consistently good."

I just don't agree with most of this statement. I think Gattis has been rather predictable and not very creative at all. Part of that is because Michigan is really good at running the ball, so it's pretty easy to figure out what they're going to try to do in most situations. Then in some situations, especially near the goal line, Michigan has gotten too cute a few times and squandered some opportunities. Overall through seven games, the offensive approach has worked well enough to win every game.

The Wolverines have certainly had some success, especially in the run game, which has resulted in 253.3 rushing yards per game and 37.7 points per contest. Those marks are No. 5 and No. 15 in the country, respectively. So far, that's turned into seven wins and zero losses. It's really hard to complain about those results. However, the passing game has been pretty bad and continues to be a question mark as U-M prepares for its biggest game of the season. The Wolverines are sitting at No. 104 in the country with just 189.6 passing yards per game and have thrown just seven touchdown passes.

Michigan is also scoring touchdowns on just 60.61% of its trips into the red zone, which puts them at No. 67 in the country. When it comes to scoring in general though, they're at No. 23 because they've converted on 10 field goals. What that means to me, is that play calling in the red zone has been subpar. Michigan is inside the top 25 in both third-down and fourth-down conversions, so those numbers are respectable.

Top to bottom, Michigan's offensive approach, scheme and play calling have been good, not great. The Wolverines have won every game they've played, but they've only played three teams with a winning record — Western Michigan, Northern Illinois and Wisconsin, who is now 4-3 after beating Purdue this past weekend.

After this weekend, none of the comments about Gattis will matter, even if the offense isn't humming along in East Lansing on Saturday. Michigan is either going to be 8-0, with a ton of momentum and support pouring in from all corners of the country, or 7-1 with a whole new list of problems to deal with.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Player Dies In Fire At 27

The Ohio State community received heartbreaking news this Tuesday involving a member of the 2014 national championship team. Former Buckeyes linebacker Devan Bogard has passed away this week. He was just 27 years old. Bogard reportedly passed away in an apartment fire in Elyria, Ohio this Tuesday. The Elyria Chronicle...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders not coaching Jackson State due to significant health issue

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is poised to miss his second consecutive game this weekend amid health concerns. Sanders did not coach Jackson State’s win against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, and is expected to miss this Saturday’s contest against Mississippi Valley State, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Sanders is still recovering from foot surgery in September, and is now hospitalized in a Jackson-area hospital due to an unspecified illness.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
State
Wisconsin State
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Was Stunned By 1 Result On Saturday

Few national pundits have been as critical of Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers than Kirk Herbstreit. He had no problem eating crow on Saturday afternoon, though. LSU had been the talk of the college football world for all the wrong reasons heading into Saturday’s SEC clash against No. 20 Florida. Ed Orgeron was presumably on the hot seat and the Tigers were down plenty of starters because of injuries.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football Power 5 head coach fired, per report

Big news out of the Pac-12: Nick Rolovich is reportedly out as Washington State head coach. John Canzano of The Oregonian reports, per a WSU source, Rolovich and other WSU assistants have been terminated for cause. Rolovich’s status has been uncertain much of the 2021 season, as Washington state requires...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Gattis
Person
Mel Tucker
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU fans want to hire current SEC head coach during blowout loss to Ole Miss

Once Ole Miss poured it on for a 31-7 lead against LSU on Saturday, LSU fans began to salivate over hiring Lane Kiffin to replace Ed Orgeron after the season. Ole Miss got off to a slow start, and didn’t score its first touchdown until 3:12 left in the first half. But once the Rebels got going, they were difficult to stop for LSU. Matt Corral tacked on another touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in the first half, and Ole Miss added 2 more scores in the third quarter to bust the game wide open.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Sooners HC Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on why he benched Spencer Rattler for Caleb Williams

Lincoln Riley and his Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated after taking down the Texas Longhorns, 55-48, during the latest edition of the Red River Rivalry on Saturday in spectacular fashion. But it’s not just the comeback victory that has the entire Norman buzzing, but also the huge decision by Riley to bench quarterback Spencer Riley for backup Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Michigan#Rutgers#American Football#Espn#Gameday#Fox Big Noon Kickoff#Barstool Sports#Wolverines#Spartans#Msu
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Lane Kiffin’s Decisions

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin had a message for everyone watching on CBS before kickoff at Alabama on Saturday. “Get your popcorn ready,” he said. Almost two quarters later, it’s been all Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide lead the Rebels, 21-0, late in the second quarter. Kiffin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Michigan State

If Michigan fans aren’t fired up for Saturday’s matchup against Michigan State, they may want to listen to Taylor Lewan’s press conference from this afternoon. Lewan, a three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle, spent his college career at Michigan. Unsurprisingly, he believes the Wolverines are going to dismantle the Spartans this weekend in East Lansing.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
thespun.com

Paul Finebaum Hearing 1 Big Name For The LSU Job

Speculation continues to swirl about the LSU Tigers head coaching search. LSU officially announced a decision on Ed Orgeron earlier this month. Coach O, who led the Tigers to a national championship in 2019, will not return in 2022. He will coach out the season, but the Baton Rouge program will have a new head coach next season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Detroit Free Press

Ex-Detroit Lion: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh must 'get the hell out' after MSU loss

If you think your mentions are bad, Taylor Lewan, just imagine watching the fourth-quarter game film from Michigan football's loss to Michigan State. Lewan, a former Michigan offensive lineman who plays for the Tennessee Titans, laid down some heavy smack talk less than a day before MSU and U-M kicked off in one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the rivalry.
MICHIGAN STATE
WXYZ

'It sucks.' What Michigan players & coaches said after loss to Michigan State

(WXYZ) — Michigan players and Head Coach Jim Harbaugh reacted to the 37-33 loss to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon in East Lansing. The Wolverines got off to a strong start, but it was two late fourth-quarter turnovers that sealed the game for the Spartans: A fumble by quarterback J.J. McCarthy and an interception on the final drive by quarterback Cade McNamara.
MICHIGAN STATE
WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

Detroit, MI
864
Followers
652
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

WolverineDigest is a FanNation channel covering University of Michigan athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy