Packers Place WR Davante Adams on COVID List

COVID-19 continues to impact the Green Bay Packers leading up to their Thursday Night Football meeting with the Arizona Cardinals.

Mere hours after reports of Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry testing positive for COVID-19 Monday (and likely missing the game against Arizona), the Packers placed receiver Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Through seven games, Adams has reeled in 52 catches for 744 yards and three touchdowns.

It remains to be seen if Adams will play Thursday or not, however the prospects of Adams testing negative twice within a 24-hour span are not likely.

It is believed Adams tested positive because he has said he is fully vaccinated.

The Packers now have entered enhanced mitigation COVID protocols, which includes daily testing and required masks at all times at the team facility.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday that the team is conducting virtual meetings following Barry's positive test.

The Cardinals have had to recently overcome their own COVID adversity, although head coach Kliff Kingsbury is back after a nine-day stint.

Outside linebacker Chandler Jones and defensive tackle Zach Allen were also activated Monday ahead of Thursday's battle with Green Bay. They were both given roster exemptions that expire Wednesday.

They have each missed two games.

The Cardinals also released running back Tavien Feaster from the practice squad.

As developments grow, AllCardinals will keep this article updated with the latest information and news.