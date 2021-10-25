CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
S&P, Dow Rise to Fresh Record Highs

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stocks rose Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average...

stockxpo.com

Nasdaq retreats from record after disappointing earnings from Apple and Amazon

The U.S. stock market slipped in early trading Friday as shares of major technology companies suffered following disappointing earnings reports. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.6%. The S&P 500 shed 0.3% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55 points. Amazon shares dropped 4% in early trading after the e-commerce...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stock Futures Point to Losses for Tech Shares

U.S. stock futures ticked lower, with big technology stocks on track to lead losses after the opening bell. S&P 500 futures declined 0.5%, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 0.2% and Nasdaq-100 futures fell 0.8%. The contracts don’t necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stocks Fall After Apple, Amazon Results Disappoint

U.S. stocks declined Friday after quarterly reports from Apple and Amazon.com showed that supply-chain problems and tight labor markets are hitting even some of the biggest corporate winners of the pandemic. The S&P 500 declined 0.3% Friday, pulling back a fresh record reached Thursday. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite fell 0.6%....
STOCKS
investing.com

Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq End October at Record Despite Amazon, Apple Wobble

Investing.com – The S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq clinched closing records Friday, as health care and tech stocks combined to coax bullish bets and restore market sentiment following a slide in Apple and Amazon. The S&P 500 rose 0.20%, ending the day at a record close of 4,605. The Dow...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stocks End Higher With Earnings in Focus

U.S. stocks rose Thursday, buoyed by a string of solid earnings reports. The S&P 500 advanced 1% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.4% in 4 p.m. trading, with both indexes closing at record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added about 240 points, or 0.7%, to 35730.
STOCKS
leedaily.com

S&P 500: Sets a New Closing Records on Monday, Says Dow

The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA showed 0.36% and the S&P 500 Index was at SPX 0.61% on Monday’s closing. The third quarter’s earning results are about to get out this week, which includes Facebook Inc. once the session ends. S&P 500 Makes new Record on Monday. The Dow went...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stock Futures Inch Up After S&P 500, Dow Hit Records

U.S. stock futures ticked higher after the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average hit closing records amid strong corporate earnings reports. S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures strengthened 0.1%. The contracts don’t necessarily predict movements after the opening bell. In Europe, the Stoxx Europe...
STOCKS
UPI News

Dow, S&P 500 fall from records; Ford posts better-than-expected earnings

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted losses for the first time in four days as strong earnings reports failed to prop the market up Wednesday. The blue-chip index dropped 266.19 points, or 0.74%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.51% as both indexes fell from record highs. The Nasdaq Composite closed the day mostly flat, rising 0.00081%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 struggle to deepen ascent into record territory early Wednesday

U.S. stock benchmarks were fighting to gain further traction towward record heights, as investors absorbed a clutch of earnings from McDonald's Corp , Boeing Co. and among others. Meanwhile, tensions between Washington and Beijing were also in focus after U.S. regulators banned China Telecom Corp. from operating in the U.S. The Dow Jones Industrial Average were trading 0.1% lower at 35,739, the S&P 500 index was down less than 0.1% at 4,572, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.3% at 15,275. Data showed U.S. durable goods orders fell 0.4% in October, compared with expectations for a 1% decline. "Core" orders rose by 0.8%. Separately, the government said the trade deficit widened in September. Elsewhere, Sino-U.S. tensions were in focus after the Federal Communications Commission gave China Telecom 60 days to leave the U.S. market. Regulators cited a potential national security threat from the company, such as the disruption of U.S. communications, amid rising tensions between the countries.
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares pull back, chilled by decline on Wall Street

Asian shares fell Thursday after a retreat on Wall Street as banks and health care companies pulled the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average back from their latest record highs. Shares fell in most major regional markets and oil prices also declined.In Seoul the Kospi edged 0.2% higher, to 3,030.56, after Samsung Electronics reported its highest quarterly profit in three years thanks to continued robust demand for its computer memory chips. Samsung’s dual strength in parts and finished products has allowed it to flourish during the pandemic as millions of people were forced to work at home....
STOCKS
Reuters

S&P 500, Dow open at record peak as investors eye tech earnings

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow opened at record highs on Tuesday, helped by upbeat results from companies including United Parcel Service, while investor focus turned towards results from Microsoft and Alphabet later in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 49.90 points, or...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Dow, S&P Extend Closing Records on Strong Earnings

The Dow and the S&P 500 posted record high closes Tuesday as earnings continue to power market performance in the face of surging energy prices and inflation prospects. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 15 points, 0.04%, to 35,756, while the S&P rose 0.18% and the Nasdaq ticked up 0.06%.
STOCKS
investing.com

S&P 500, Dow Withstand Facebook Slide to Close at Record Highs

Investing.com – The S&P 500 and Dow closed at record highs Tuesday, despite losing some steam into the close as a Facebook-fueled wobble in communication services stifled upside momentum. The S&P 500 rose 0.18% to close at a record of 4,574.79. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.04% to close...
MARKETS
Street.Com

Dow, S&P Extend Record Push As Earnings Impress; GE, UPS, Facebook Leap

Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report breach of the $1 trillion market value barrier yesterday, as well as a stronger-than-expected start to a busy week for U.S. corporate earnings, lifted the S&P 500 to a fresh record close, while oil prices and bank stocks helped push the Dow to its latest all-time closing peak.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow, S&P 500 Nab Third-Straight Record Close

The S&P 500 hit a third-straight record high on Tuesday, as investor sentiment continued to strengthen amid a mostly strong earnings season. The Dow and Nasdaq also closed in the black, with the former notching its own third-straight record close. Facebook's (FB) post-earnings bear gap weighed on the tech sector, however, some of this sentiment was saved by strong quarterly reports from United Parcel Service (UPS), and General Electric (GE).
STOCKS

