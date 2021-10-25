The House From ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ Is for Sale and It’s a Total Dream Home

For those who love their rock memorabilia, Julien's Auctions has some definite finds in store for their upcoming Icons & Idols: Rock 'n' Roll auction taking place next month. Some of the highlights include a teenage photo of Kurt Cobain along with one of the Nirvana frontman's popular drawn illustrations and the iconic mask from Quiet Riot's metal breakout Metal Health album. They join artifacts from Guns N' Roses, Eddie Van Halen, Led Zeppelin, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Michael Jackson and plenty more heading to the auction block.
