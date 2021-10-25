CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

The House From ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ Is for Sale and It’s a Total Dream Home

By Alicia Selin
106.3 The Buzz
106.3 The Buzz
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The house from Wes Craven's classic horror movie A Nightmare on Elm Street is currently for sale — and it looks like a total dream, all things considered!. A Nightmare...

1063thebuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
106.3 The Buzz

Texas Baker Makes Amazingly Realistic Animal Cakes

Meet the Texas baker who makes incredibly realistic animal, food and Disney cakes. Dusty Sinclair is a self-taught baker from Texas who makes cakes that might make you question, "Wait, is that a real fish?" Take a look at some of this Texas baker's lifelike work, including cakes that look...
PETS
106.3 The Buzz

Now You Can Own a Screen-Accurate ‘Ghostbusters’ Proton Pack

If you’ve always dreamed of strapping a proton pack on your back and battling ghosts on Central Park West, you are now a little bit closer to make those fantasies a reality — or at least an extremely convincing cosplay. The toymakers of Hasbro are now offering a very detailed and screen accurate version of the Ghostbusters’ proton pack through their HasLab crowdfunding site.
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
State
Ohio State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Wichita Falls, TX
Business
State
Rhode Island State
106.3 The Buzz

Quiet Riot ‘Metal Health’ Mask, Kurt Cobain Teenage Photo + Illustration Hit Julien’s Auctions Block

For those who love their rock memorabilia, Julien's Auctions has some definite finds in store for their upcoming Icons & Idols: Rock 'n' Roll auction taking place next month. Some of the highlights include a teenage photo of Kurt Cobain along with one of the Nirvana frontman's popular drawn illustrations and the iconic mask from Quiet Riot's metal breakout Metal Health album. They join artifacts from Guns N' Roses, Eddie Van Halen, Led Zeppelin, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Michael Jackson and plenty more heading to the auction block.
MUSIC
106.3 The Buzz

Korn’s Jonathan Davis Unboxes His ‘Life Is Peachy’ Funko Pop! Figure

Korn's Jonathan Davis unboxes the new Funko Pop! Rocks Life Is Peachy-era figure of himself in a video. Well, more like half of an unboxing, anyway. Davis' excitement at receiving the toy, announced by Funko in July, evidently found the Korn vocalist rushing to open the package before the camera was rolling. No matter, he still gives a good overview of his vinyl figure likeness after having already broken the seal.
CELEBRITIES
106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
872K+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy