The House From ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ Is for Sale and It’s a Total Dream Home

Korn's Jonathan Davis unboxes the new Funko Pop! Rocks Life Is Peachy-era figure of himself in a video. Well, more like half of an unboxing, anyway. Davis' excitement at receiving the toy, announced by Funko in July, evidently found the Korn vocalist rushing to open the package before the camera was rolling. No matter, he still gives a good overview of his vinyl figure likeness after having already broken the seal.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO