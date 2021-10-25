Battle of Bronze Shoe – Chelan/Cashmere Annual Game This Friday

After coaching at Herscher High School for 23 years, Dan Wetzel will coach his final football game on Friday. During those years, he has touched the lives of many players. When asked about the lives he has impacted, he shares, “When I first got into coaching, I didn’t think about those things at that time. But in reflection, I hope they left the program a better person than when they entered. I see kids who come back and we talk about the good old days and they thank me. Sometimes you don’t think you are leaving a big impression on kids. But, they need direction. They use sports to get that direction and impacting kids can be huge, especially when they come back. You feel like it’s a job well done. Its not about winning or losing, it’s more about kids learn lessons of teamwork and working together, adversity. I hope I had a positive impact on kids I’ve taught and coached. I have tried to do that.”

HERSCHER, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO