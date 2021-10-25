Tracy Morgan Relives Real-Life Traumatic Brain Injury in ‘The Last O.G.’ Premiere

Ex-con Tray is shocked to see how much the world has changed after a 15-year prison stint. Tracy Morgan knows something about surviving adversity, and he puts that perspective on the screen as the fourth season of the poignant comedy opens, signifying a new start for his character of ex-con Tray Barker. In 2020’s cliffhanger finale, Tray was savagely attacked, leaving him in a coma. As the new season begins, he awakens with a traumatic brain injury, not unlike one Morgan himself suffered in 2014 after a terrible tour-van accident. While Tray struggles to get back on his feet, he also has a personal reawakening and dedicates himself to giving back to his Brooklyn neighborhood. Tiffany Haddish is no longer around as his ex, Shay, but Tray gets a new female foil in Da’Vine Joy Randolph as an old acquaintance who, like Trey, resists the borough’s gentrification.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO