CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tracy Morgan Relives Real-Life Traumatic Brain Injury in ‘The Last O.G.’ Premiere

By Damian Holbrook
tvinsider.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It’s a story that needed to be told,” Tracy Morgan says of his semi-autobiographical comedy The Last O.G‘s poignant Season 4 opener, which mirrors his real-life recovery following the 2014 tour-van accident that left him with a traumatic brain injury. On the show’s cliffhanger 2020...

www.tvinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

How to watch ‘The Last O.G.’ Season 4 with Tracy Morgan with or without cable

“The Last O.G.” premieres on TBS on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT). It’s also available to watch on Sling and Hulu + Live TV. The series revolves around Tray (Tracy Morgan) who is “an ex-con who is shocked to see just how much the world has changed when he is released from prison for good behavior after a 15-year stint,” according to TBS. The comedy series was created by Jordan Peele and John Carcieri, starring Morgan, Ryan Gaul, Taylor Mosby, Dante Hoagland and Anna Maria Horsford.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

The Last O.G.

Ex-con Tray is shocked to see how much the world has changed after a 15-year prison stint. Tracy Morgan knows something about surviving adversity, and he puts that perspective on the screen as the fourth season of the poignant comedy opens, signifying a new start for his character of ex-con Tray Barker. In 2020’s cliffhanger finale, Tray was savagely attacked, leaving him in a coma. As the new season begins, he awakens with a traumatic brain injury, not unlike one Morgan himself suffered in 2014 after a terrible tour-van accident. While Tray struggles to get back on his feet, he also has a personal reawakening and dedicates himself to giving back to his Brooklyn neighborhood. Tiffany Haddish is no longer around as his ex, Shay, but Tray gets a new female foil in Da’Vine Joy Randolph as an old acquaintance who, like Trey, resists the borough’s gentrification.
TV SERIES
Times and Democrat

Worth Watching: The World Series Begins, Tracy Morgan Returns as ‘The Last O.G.’, PBS Salutes the ‘American Veteran’

The baseball season’s fall classic, the World Series, gets underway in Houston as the Astros face the Atlanta Braves. The fourth season of TBS’ The Last O.G. begins with Tracy Morgan reflecting his own recovery from a traumatic brain injury as Trey awakens from a violent attack. A four-part PBS docuseries looks at all aspects of the military experience in American Veteran. Saweetie hosts the Netflix comedy special Sex: Unzipped, in which sex-positive puppets help experts demystify preconceptions about sex.
BASEBALL
Bossip

Beverly Sadé Is The Woman Of Tracy Morgan's Dreams On "The Last O.G."

Emerging actress Beverly Sadé is a bonafide baddie known for her roles on STARZ’s “Power,” MTV’s “Guy Code,” HBO’s “How To Make It In America,” and TBS’ hit Comedy series “The Last O.G.” where she plays ‘Angel’–the woman of Tracy Morgan’s dreams who pops up in his happy thoughts. “I...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Tracy Morgan
Person
Da'vine Joy Randolph
Distractify

Yes, Tiffany Haddish Left 'The Last O.G.' but There Are "No Hard Feelings" (EXCLUSIVE)

Some claimed that Tiffany was possibly prioritizing other projects over The Last O.G., like the forthcoming comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. After recently speaking with Ryan, we can confirm that Tiffany won't appear in Season 4 of The Last O.G. "We lost Tiffany this season because she's so busy. She's not dead," he joked. "In the storyline, she's gone off to Europe because she's a designer and a stylist."
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traumatic Brain Injury#Brooklyn#Tbi
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi, 19, Looks So Grown Up As He Discusses Climate Change In Rare Interview

Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, spoke about how he’s carrying on his late father’s legacy by using his platform for climate change awareness. Over a decade after Michael Jackson‘s death, the late pop star’s 19-year-old son Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is helping spread awareness about climate change. Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke about climate change and the COP26 summit in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Oct. 31 at his brother Prince Jackson‘s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which raises funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. “I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said about climate change. “I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Why Whoopi Goldberg And Oprah Didn't Speak To Each Other For Years

Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg have been knocking down barriers and making history as influential Black women in the entertainment industry for decades. They showed their trailblazing power when they joined forces in Steven Spielberg's 1985 film adaptation of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning book "The Color Purple," a feminist work that brought the struggle for empowerment of Black American women to the mainstream, as New Republic pointed out.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
International Business Times

Leah Remini Accuses Ellen DeGeneres Of 'Acting Interested' Before Hitting Her On Talk Show

Leah Remini guested on Ellen DeGeneres' popular talk show Tuesday and called out the host for her responses, accusing her of "acting interested" before hitting her. During her appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the "King of Queens" alum got into the Halloween spirit by quipping the 63-year-old host that "it's normal for a parent to scare the crap out of their kids."
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Jessica Simpson marks 4 years of sobriety with ‘unrecognizable’ photo

Jessica Simpson honored a milestone in her sobriety journey with an “unrecognizable” photo of herself. Marking four years without alcohol, Simpson, 41, wrote on Instagram Monday that the “version” of herself depicted in the picture is a person who had yet to undergo the necessary healing from past traumas. “This...
CELEBRITIES
hiphollywood.com

Darius McCrary Engaged To Rick James’ Ex-Wife

Darius McCrary has been in the news as of late. Last week the former “Family Matters” star revealed he’s engaged after photos and videos posted by trans reality star Sidney Starr went viral. Folks online quickly thought the two were a couple, but according to McCrary they’re just friends. He said as much in a video with his TV mom Jo Marie Payton and also said he’s got a fiancé.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy