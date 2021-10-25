CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Athletics Schedule for October 25-30

By Admin
chelanathletics.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow is a link to the middle school and high...

chelanathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
chelanathletics.com

Goats Finish Tied for 2nd, Travel to Riverside for Crossover

There was a great crowd on hand Friday night in Chelan, as the Cashmere Bulldogs traveled to town for the annual Bronze Shoe Game and senior night for the Goats. Cashmere ended up winning the game 22-12. The game started out with a scoreless first quarter. Then, the Goats scored early in the second quarter to take a 6-0 lead. Cashmere scored late in the second quarter to tie the game 6-6 going into halftime. Cashmere ran the ball well in the second half en route to the 22-12 victory.
TRAVEL
channel1450.com

Big Nasty: October 25

Week Nine of the football season, means the last chance for some to get a hit in. Regional soccer and conference crowns on the line for volleyball mean Big Nasty benefits from the big plays and big hits. *Those appearing in the Big Nasty will receive a gift certificate for...
SPORTS
kentcityathletics.com

Kent City Athletic Weekly 10-25 — 10-30

On Saturday, Kent City hosted a boys soccer District final at Ward Memorial Field, a first for our school. Unfortunately, Kent City was eliminated in an earlier round, but it was still an exciting game. The game was decided by a shoot out after 80 minutes during regulation and two 10 minute overtime periods did not determine the winner. This was my first time seeing a soccer shootout. Each team chooses five players to take a shot against the opposing team’s goalie. As I watched this unfold, I noticed something that really gives me hope. Both goalies were in the same goal and had to alternate after each try. In between each player’s shot on goal, the goalies would pass each other. With their season on the line and literally all the pressure on them, they stopped and offered each other encouragement, a high-fived or gave each other a fist bump after each try. It was a great display of sportsmanship.
KENT CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#The Bronze#High School#Senior Night#Athletics Schedule#Cashmere
koxe.com

Sports Calendar for Week of October 25-30

It is a busy work of sporting events as cross country regional meets are held, volleyball regular seasons near an end and football teams play their next to last games on the regular season schedule. Colleges have volleyball, soccer and football. Monday, Oct. 25. CROSS COUNTRY. Brownwood at Region I-4A...
BROWNWOOD, TX
chelanathletics.com

Volleyball Secures CTL Hardware & #1 Seed for District Tournament!

October 26, 2021. Quincy, WA. The Chelan Goats Volleyball team traveled to Quincy on Tuesday night with a regular season title on the line. The Goats were able to win the game and secure a CTL conference title and #1 seed at the District 6 tournament this Saturday in Wenatchee. The Goats won the three sets by scores of 25-6, 25-8, and 25-17.
QUINCY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Stuttgart Daily Leader

EAB Sports Network Local Broadcast Schedule: Week of October 25, 2021

This week’s local broadcast schedule on the EAB Sports Network includes football from Stuttgart, DeWitt, Dumas, and the Arkansas State Red Wolves. This is a bye week for the Arkansas Razorbacks. Dates and times are subject to change. Wednesday, Oct. 27SBCLive with the Red WolvesThe Duck 105.5 KWAK FM/102.5 KOTN...
ARKANSAS STATE
fantraxhq.com

Fantasy Basketball Schedule Preview: October 25 – October 31

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. The 2021-2022 NBA season is upon us. For many fantasy basketball General Managers, week 1 may feel like a smack in the face with the volatile and inconsistent schedule. Need not worry, on October 25 the first full week of the season begins. With it comes a slightly more consistent spread of games across the league.
NBA
Daily Telegram

Daily Telegram Athlete of the Week: Oct. 25-30

The playoffs began in football, cross country teams ran their regional races and the state meets are now set and volleyball finished up its regular season. The season is winding down and athletes across the county are stepping up their game. You can now vote for the Daily Telegram Athlete...
ADRIAN, MI
Ellwood City Ledger

Select the Times' Boys and Girls Athletes of the Week for Oct. 25. - Oct. 30

For years, the Times' sports staff has picked Boys and Girls Athletes of the Week throughout the high school sports season. Now, we're giving you a voice. Every Monday, we'll post two new polls – one for boys, one for girls – featuring student-athletes who had strong performances during the last week.
SPORTS
chelanathletics.com

Volleyball Wins District 6 Championship!!

The Chelan Mountain Goat Volleyball team traveled to Wenatchee for the District 6 Championship game with the Cashmere Bulldogs. The Lady Goats were able to win the district championship 3 games to 0. With the win, the Goats will now host the #3 seed from the NEA conference (Colville) on Saturday, November 6, with the winner of Saturday’s game going to the state championship. Saturday’s game will take place at 1:00pm at the Chelan HS Gym. Since it is a district crossover play-off game, admission will be charged for the event. Admission will be $8 for general admission, $6 for students that show an ASB card, and free for children 5 and under. The game will also be streamed on the Chelan NFHS feed.
VOLLEYBALL
Florida Times-Union

Northeast Florida Athlete of the Week Poll: October 25-30

The Times-Union gathers nominees from scores and stats e-mailed to the sports desk during the week by coaches across Northeast Florida. Coaches can e-mail stats and scores to preps@jacksonville.com. Voting begins each Monday morning and closes at 10 a.m. Thursday. Votes are restricted to once per device per hour. To...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News Herald

Vote for this week's News Herald Athlete of the Week for Oct. 25-30

It's again time to vote for The Panama City News Herald Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 25-Oct. 30. Nominees are derived from scores and stats emailed in by area coaches during the week. Voting begins each Monday at noon and closes at 10 a.m. Thursday. The winner will be posted at newsherald.com/sports on Friday afternoon and in Saturday's print edition of the News Herald.
PANAMA CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy