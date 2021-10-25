Athletics Schedule for October 25-30

On Saturday, Kent City hosted a boys soccer District final at Ward Memorial Field, a first for our school. Unfortunately, Kent City was eliminated in an earlier round, but it was still an exciting game. The game was decided by a shoot out after 80 minutes during regulation and two 10 minute overtime periods did not determine the winner. This was my first time seeing a soccer shootout. Each team chooses five players to take a shot against the opposing team’s goalie. As I watched this unfold, I noticed something that really gives me hope. Both goalies were in the same goal and had to alternate after each try. In between each player’s shot on goal, the goalies would pass each other. With their season on the line and literally all the pressure on them, they stopped and offered each other encouragement, a high-fived or gave each other a fist bump after each try. It was a great display of sportsmanship.

