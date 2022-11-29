Oral-B electric toothbrush deals: Achieve a deeper clean for less

With these excellent Oral-B electric toothbrush deals, you can pick up a top of the range toothbrush from a premium brand, without having to pay big prices.

If you want a basic, effective electric toothbrush, or something high-tech with analytics up to your elbows, Oral-B electric toothbrushes come at a range of prices with a variety of capabilities — so you're sure to find something that's right for you. At the top of the range is the iO Series 9 , which includes smart features such as a pressure sensor, AI-powered app and a travel charging case. A more basic model is the Oral-B Pro 1000 , which gives the powerful clean of an Oral-B toothbrush at more than half the price of the brand’s other options.

But if you see an Oral-B electric toothbrush deal you like, be prepared to act quickly. Electric toothbrushes tend to go out of stock quickly, so don’t miss the chance to save on one of these top models.

Oral-B electric toothbrush deals

Oral-B Genius X Limited with a replacement head: Was $199.99, Now $134.99 at Amazon

This sophisticated toothbrush by Oral-B uses AI to recognize your brushing style and gives you tips and coaching to improve your oral healthcare. It connects up to your smartphone using Bluetooth technology so you can track your brushing. Get a spectacular 33% off this high-tech toothbrush on Amazon now.

Oral-B iO Series 4 Electric Toothbrush: Was $99.99, Now $59.99 at Target

Save 40% on this top of the range Oral-B electric toothbrush, available in lavender, black, blue or white. Comes with automatic timer and precision clean brush head. 4 Smart Modes for personalized brushing: Daily Clean, Whiten, Sensitive, and Super Sensitive

Oral-B Genius 6000 Electric Toothbrush | Was $279.99 , Now $126.99 at Best Buy

Save yourself $43 off the Oral-B Genius 6000 Electric Toothbrush, with Bluetooth. Connect with your smartphone and get real-time feedback on your brushing habits. The CrossAction toothbrush head surrounds each tooth with bristles angled at 16 degrees, and 3D cleaning action oscillates, rotates, and pulsates to break up and remove more plaque.

Oral-B Pro 7000 | Was $219.99 , Now $79.99 at Walgreens

This mid range toothbrush is an amazing 64% off at Amazon right now. With multiple cleaning modes, it connects to the Oral B app to track cleaning progress and has a very decent two week battery life.

Oral-B iO Series 9 | Was $329.99 , Now $249.94 at Amazon

Save an incredible $80 on this sophisticated Oral-B electric toothbrush at Amazon today. It uses AI to recognize your teeth cleaning style and gives expert tips to improve your oral hygiene. Connects easily via Bluetooth so you can track and improve your brushing performance.

Oral-B Pro 5000 | Was $99.99 , Now $90.00 at Amazon

Get 10% off your next Oral-B electric toothbrush. The Oral-B Pro 5000 has Bluetooth connectivity, a pressure sensor, built in smart timer and 5 brushing modes. With nearly 3,000 reviews on Amazon and an overall rating of 4.7/5* what's not to love?

Oral-B Smart 1500 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush | Was $79.99, Now $59.99 at Amazon

Take care of your teeth and gums with this electric toothbrush from Oral-B. Removes 500% more plaque vs. a regular manual toothbrush. The professionally inspired design of the CrossAction toothbrush head surrounds each tooth with bristles angled at 16 degrees and 100% better gum health vs. a regular manual toothbrush.

Oral-B iO6 Power Toothbrush | Was $149.99 , Now $99.99 at Target

Save $50 on this Oral-B iO series 6, with 5 Smart Modes for personalized brushing, an interactive display for real-time coaching and AI recognizes your brushing style and guides you to better brushing every day. Snap this deal up while it lasts

Oral-B Smart Limited | Was $129.99 , Now £79.99 at Amazon

Save on this powerful electric toothbrush. Position Detection technology helps you to know where you've brushed, so you never miss a zone and a multicolor "SmartRing" provides coaching on brushing time. This brush comes with pressure sensor technology slows brush speed to protect gums and includes a travel case.

Oral-B iO Series 4 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush | Was $99.99 , Now $59.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 on this Oral-B iO series 4 electric toothbrush Clinically Proven 500% More Plaque Removal Along Gumline versus a manual toothbrush. The i04 coaches you to a personalized perfect clean and is on your team for everyday brushing task. The accompanying App shows your daily brushing report.

Oral-B Genius 6000 (rose gold) | Was $249.97 , Now $119.94 at Walmart

Enjoy 70% off this rechargeable Oral-B Genius 6000 at Walmart. Link it up to your smartphone to get real-time feedback on your brushing habits. A sensor warns when you brush too hard to protect gums from wear and tear

Oral-B Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush, Black & White, Twin Pack | Was $89.97 , Now $74.94 at Walmart

The Oral-B Pro 1000 rechargeable toothbrush provides a clinically proven superior clean vs. a regular manual toothbrush. The professionally inspired design of the CrossAction brush head surrounds each tooth with bristles angled at 16 degrees, and 3D cleaning action oscillates, rotates, and pulsates to break up and remove up to 300% more plaque along the gumline than a regular manual toothbrush.

Oral-B iO Series 5 Electric Toothbrush | Was $119.99, Now $79.99 at Target

Get $40 off the awesome Oral-B iO Series 5 Electric Toothbrush at Target now. Clinically proven 100% cleaner teeth & healthier gums in 1 week vs. a regular manual toothbrush. 5 Smart Modes for personalized brushing: Daily Clean, Whiten, Super Sensitive, Sensitive, and Intense

Oral-B Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush | Was $69.99 , Now $29.99 at Best Buy

This rechargeable toothbrush from the Oral-B Pro Series ensures you get a professional clean feeling thanks to its dentist-inspired round brush head and powerful, yet gentle micro-vibrations. The rechargeable electric design ensures long-lasting use. Has one cleaning mode to help you maintain an effective daily routine to promote good dental health.

Oral-B Pro 7000 SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush | Now $199.97 , Now $152.78 at Walmart

This electric toothbrush helps you provide a thorough clean as the 7000 SmartSeries has Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, which not only removes more plaque but also eliminates doubt. Simply download the Oral-B app on your smartphone and connect with Bluetooth to get real-time feedback on your brushing habits.

Oral-B iO6 Power Toothbrush | Was $149.99 , Now $99.99 at Target

5 Smart Modes for personalized brushing: Daily Clean, Whitening, Gum Care, Sensitive, and Intense. Comes with an interactive display for real-time coaching and AI that recognizes your brushing style and guides you to better brushing every day Compatible with Oral-B iO Replacement Brush Heads.

Which Oral B toothbrush deal is best?

Ready for an awesome Oral B toothbrush deal? There’s a ton of products to choose from, from the futuristic Oral-B Genius X , that uses Artificial Intelligence to track and improve your brushing habits, to the Oral B Pro Crossaction 1000 , which has a clever pressure sensor designed to vibrate if you brush your teeth with too much force - preventing gum damage.

Whether you want a basic toothbrush with a timer or are looking for a more feature-rich one with an integrated ‘oral hygiene coach’ (yes, really!), Oral B has every need and budget covered. And if you’re someone who has to have the newest model of everything, then you’ll love the Oral B iO Series 9 . This electric toothbrush syncs with an app to reveal real-time brushing performance, so you know that every time you clean your teeth you’re hitting the spot. It’s like having your own personal dentist in your pocket!

Oral B electric toothbrushes on sale

Oral B Genius X Electric Toothbrush deals

Oral B Genius X

Best Overall Oral B electric toothbrush

Smart enabled: Yes | Comes with: Travel case, charger, 2 heads | Modes: 6 - including Sensitive and Whitening

Multiple modes AI technology Only 2 extra brush heads Slippery handle

True to its namesake, the Oral B Genius X is a genius at getting teeth whiter and cleaner. This smart toothbrush with AI tech connects with an app for real time feedback on how to brush your teeth better.

The 360 SmartRing has different colored LED lights so you can customize your toothbrush - gaining information on timings and pressure as you brush your teeth. With six modes, including Whitening and Sensitive, and a charge that lasts up to two weeks, it also comes with a neat travel case making it a great choice for people on-the-go.

Oral B Pro 3000 deals

(Image credit: Oral B)

Oral B Pro 3000

Best budget Oral B toothbrush budget

Smart enabled: Yes | Comes with: Charger with refill stand, 2 heads | Modes: Daily Clean, Gum Care and Sensitive

Multiple modes AI technology Only 2 extra brush heads Slippery handle

Want whiter teeth? The Oral B Pro 3000 is not only budget-friendly, its CrossAction brush head helps to remove stains from first use, and its pressure sensors protect gums. Connect your brush via Bluetooth to your smartphone and the Oral B app, so you can track how well you are cleaning your teeth. The brush has three different modes - daily, gum care and sensitive - which works well to whiten teeth without causing discomfort.

Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush deals

(Image credit: Oral B)

Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush

The best premium Oral B toothbrush

Smart enabled: Yes | Comes with: Portable charger and case, 4 heads | Modes: Sensitive, Deep cleaning, and Whitening

AI tracking Quick charging Expensive to buy extra brush heads

As the newest model from Oral B, the iO Series comes with a smart element that means it glows red if you brush too hard. The in-built AI tracks brushing style, allowing you to make sure you achieve total coverage, so no tooth goes unbrushed. The round brush head and its multi-way oscillating and rotating angles help you target those hard-to-reach areas and remove plaque along the gum line.

Team it with the Oral B app via Bluetooth for insight into your oral hygiene routine including 3D graphics and data about your cleaning style. This Oral B electric toothbrush comes with a magnetic charger that tops up the battery in just three hours. The only issue is that replacement heads are expensive, and you could save money by choosing a more basic toothbrush.

Oral B Pro Vitality Sensitive Clean deals

(Image credit: oral B)

Oral B Pro Vitality Sensitive Clean

Best Oral B toothbrush for sensitive teeth

Smart enabled: No | Comes with: Charger, 1 head | Modes: Cleaning

Soft brush head Interdental tips in the brush No smart element Charge only lasts five days

The Oral B Pro Sensitive Clean is an affordable model, with just one mode that starts as soon as you press the ON button. The inbuilt two-minute timer, which flashes and beeps when you’ve reached the optimum time, helps to encourage better brushing habits. The toothbrush comes with a FlexiSoft brush head, which those with sensitive teeth will appreciate, as it brushes teeth and gums in a gentle rotating motion without too much pressure.

It also comes with interdental tips - ideal for getting into those hard to reach places. Unfortunately, you can’t use this Oral B toothbrush with the app, and the battery life isn’t as good as the Oral B iO Series 9, either.

Oral B Smart 1500 deals

(Image credit: Oral B)

Oral B Smart 1500

Best Oral B toothbrush for battery life.

Smart enabled: Yes | Comes with: Charger, 1 head | Modes: 1

Charge lasts for two weeks Timer tells you when to stop brushing Noisy than other models Slippery handle

This slick electric toothbrush rotates, pulsates and oscillates for a superior 3D clean. Gum pressure sensors warn if you’re brushing too hard, and it’s easy to use with just one mode. It comes with a two-minute timer for optimum cleaning and while a full charge takes 12 hours, it’ll last you up to two weeks.

Oral B toothbrush head deals

Ready to replace your toothbrush heads? Or maybe you just want to stock up while there are great deals to be had. Either way, now is the time to grab some replacement Oral B electric toothbrush heads at the lowest prices.