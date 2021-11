Ares Management Corporation provided details on certain new financing commitments made across its U.S. direct lending strategies. Funds managed by Ares Management Corporation’s Credit Group (collectively “Ares”) closed approximately $7.2 billion in commitments across 54 transactions during the third quarter of 2021 and approximately $27.0 billion in commitments across 244 transactions in the last twelve-month period ended September 30, 2021. This compares to the $2.0 billion in commitments closed across 31 transactions during the third quarter of 2020 and approximately $8.4 billion in commitments across 149 transactions in the twelve-month period ended September 30, 2020.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO