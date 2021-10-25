Boise Police Respond to Active Shooter at Towne Square Mall

Gas prices across the country have risen, while Boise's gas prices have fallen. Don't let that get you too excited. Our gas prices have fallen by mere pennies, while the National average has risen from $3.17 to $3.40 over the past 30 days. That probably means that gas prices will be going up here soon. Typically, Idaho is behind the National trend by 30-45 days. The reason isn't clear, but when I researched this subject at the height of the pandemic, it had to do with transportation costs. The fact that Boise isn't on the way to or from major cities, one of the reasons we like it here so much, is also the biggest reason prices are above average. Currently, the gas in Idaho is the eighth highest in the country, and Boise's average is around $3.79.

BOISE, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO