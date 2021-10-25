CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise Police Respond to Active Shooter at Towne Square Mall

By Mateo
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Breaking news is still developing in the Treasure Valley this afternoon after reports of an Active Shooter have been shared by the Boise Police Department. In the tweet, the Boise Police Department is urging people to stay away from the mall area. While we are still waiting for details...

107.9 LITE FM

Vigil Announced for Boise Mall Shooting Victims

It's something that is simply unheard of here in the Treasure Valley--a mass shooting. We in the United States have grown all too "familiar" with these tragic events-- innocent lives taken because of the selfish acts of one or more individuals who are looking to do harm. On Monday, the...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Top 5 Safest Places to Trick-Or-Treat in Boise

With the recent shooting at the Boise Mall, every citizen in the Cache Valley has been uneasy. Our safe city has been shaken by the recent news. So, we are going to highlight some of the safest areas in Boise to take your kids trick-or-treating this Halloween to put your mind at peace.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Boise Towne Square Mall Announces Re-Opening Date After Tragic Shooting

On Tuesday afternoon, the Boise Police Department updated the public with details about a tragedy that has rattled the community. According to a press release, the police department has completed their preliminary investigation of the crime scene inside of Boise Towne Square Mall. During that investigation, they found 18 shell casings inside the mall. The press release included the most up to date timeline of how the events on Monday afternoon unfolded and some updated information about those who were killed or injured during the incident.
BOISE, ID
Boise, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
107.9 LITE FM

Ducks Unlimited Upcoming Events in Meridian, Boise and Caldwell Support North American Waterfowl Through Dinner and Auction

Ducks Unlimited is an amazing organization with one heck of a cause and some great upcoming local events. Ducks Unlimited is a wetlands conservation organization with over 15 million acres conserved in North America with over $24.7 million spent on conservation in Idaho affecting over 33,000 acres. The projects and work they do affect people and all wildlife. They help purify aquifers with clean water to insure the animals have a clean and safe spot to land, live and have long layovers in their north to south and south to north journeys throughout the year.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Boise Mall Shooting ‘Not My Boise’

The city of Boise, along with state and eventual federal law enforcement, continues to review the crime where two people were killed and four people injured at the Boise Townsquare Mall. You can read the latest news on the shootings here. The Boise Mayor and Boise Police Chief held a...
BOISE, ID
#Boise Towne Square#Active Shooter#Boise Police
107.9 LITE FM

Come January, This Idaho Town Won’t Have Any Banks

It's a digital world, but it's still nice to be able to walk into a bank branch from time to time if you need it. Come January, this Idaho town won't have one. It's crazy to think that it wasn't that many years ago that you'd write a check for your rent, or to pay your bills. I remember being a kid and going to buy groceries at Albertson's and they had a little platform for my mom to use to write a check (wait, do those still exist?). Those days have mostly come and gone but at the very least, you can still head to the bank branch if you need to. But, for how long? In the town of Wallace, Idaho, not very...
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Supreme Court To Hear Appeal From Boise Neighborhood Trying to Stop Developers

There is a battle going on in Boise. Developers from all over Boise, Idaho and the United States are trying to get in on the hot, bustling and quickly increasing Boise market. Population continues to boom in Idaho and specifically the Treasure Valley faster than almost anywhere else in the U.S. The real estate market is showing some signs of slowing down, but it is not slowing down developers.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Beware The Cigarette Thief on the Loose in Meridian

It is not uncommon to drive around any given neighborhood and find garage doors open with no person in sight. Just all of the junk and goodies you keep in your garage on full display for any and everyone. And that's usually no problem. I do it too, despite having some decently valuable belongings in full view. In fact, I never think twice about leaving it open if I'm going on a short excursion to the store. Something colleagues and friends have admitted to as well. But this week proved it may be time to keep that door closed.
MERIDIAN, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho National Guard On Edge as Vax Mandate Nears

We have learned from multiple sources that all members of the Idaho National Guard must be vaccinated no later than the first week of December. The orders mean that soldiers who choose to take the Phizer or Moderna vaccine will have to take the first shot on October 28th to ensure that they'll take the second shot within the deadline imposed by the military.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

These Are The 10 Cheapest Gas Stations In The Boise Area

Gas prices across the country have risen, while Boise's gas prices have fallen. Don't let that get you too excited. Our gas prices have fallen by mere pennies, while the National average has risen from $3.17 to $3.40 over the past 30 days. That probably means that gas prices will be going up here soon. Typically, Idaho is behind the National trend by 30-45 days. The reason isn't clear, but when I researched this subject at the height of the pandemic, it had to do with transportation costs. The fact that Boise isn't on the way to or from major cities, one of the reasons we like it here so much, is also the biggest reason prices are above average. Currently, the gas in Idaho is the eighth highest in the country, and Boise's average is around $3.79.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Use This Map to Navigate the Best Trick or Treat Routes in Boise

How much does Boise love Halloween? Enough that there's been a Trunk-Or-Treat event somewhere in the Treasure Valley every weekend in October. The weather looks sort of sketchy for the ones scheduled for the weekend of October 22 and that may just put a wrench in your child's plan to pull in a huge haul of candy. Luckily, the weather for actual Halloween looks a lot wet. With a high of 59º, Sunday, October 31 looks like a great opportunity to make up for lost time in your own neighborhood.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Get Your Friends To Go in on This Unbelievable Airbnb Idaho Cabin

The price point is steep yes, but is it worth it? Absolutely! This Idaho cabin is out of a fairytale or at least out of an asperations real estate magazine. The views can not be beat. If you are longing for some peace and quite and mountainside bliss this place is calling your name. The tranquility and natural surroundings will make you feel like you are in a whole other world, yet it is a pretty short drive and even considered still in Boise.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Explore the Forgotten Art in Downtown Boise’s Underground Tunnels (Gallery)

There are tunnels under Downtown Boise. Some have been closed or sealed off but there is a main walkway underground with a lot of off shoots hallways, storage areas secure areas, offices a café and more. The underground tunnels are mostly used by government and state employees. The tunnels go under streets, sidewalks and buildings mostly in and around the capitol in downtown Boise. Being friends with a well respected Idaho employee allowed me official granted access to explore these tunnels and what is hiding from the public eye.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Meridian Teacher Named Idaho Teacher Of The Year 2022

Congrats to Todd Knight at Crossroads Middle School in Meridian, Idaho's teacher of the year for 2022!. This is so cool! Mr. Knight over at Crossroads Middle School got this distinguished awward for 2022 and it came with a cool $1,000. In fact, he didn't even know it was going to happen. He was surprised when cameras, lights and a reporter from KTVB walked into the room with balloons and a big check! This is a teacher who is truly making a difference in his students lives by working hard, and keeping things fun and interesting for them.
IDAHO STATE
Boise, ID
107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

