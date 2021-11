"Things like this don't happen here." When writing articles for our website, I try to take my feelings out of things. Today, I can't do that. Consider this an open letter to anyone struggling to put into words how they're feeling after a mass shooting that left two people dead and five injured at the mall. We're not going to call it Boise Towne Square Mall, because that's not how any of us actually talk about it here. It's just the mall. It's our mall. Boise's only indoor shopping mall. And something unthinkable happened there.

BOISE, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO